The Great Cleric episode 4: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

The Great Cleric episode 4 is set to release on Friday, July 28, 2023, at 2 am JST. Following his dedication to the adventurers’ guild in the last episode, fans are now excited to see if Luciel makes great progress in his training in the coming installments.

Unfortunately, there is no verifiable spoiler information for The Great Cleric episode 4 as of yet. This is to be expected, with the episode’s information likely being kept under tight wraps to not spoil any events for first time fans. This can also be expected to be a constant throughout the series’ first season overall. Thankfully, fans have the officially confirmed release information for the episode, which should remain constant throughout the week.

Luciel set to continue his grueling training over an extended period of time in The Great Cleric episode 4

Release date and time, where to watch

The Great Cleric episode 4 will begin airing on local Japanese networks at 2 am JST on Friday, July 28, 2023. Many international regions will see the episode release sometime during daytime hours on Thursday, July 27, while a select few territories will share the Friday, July 28, calendar premiere date. Exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

The Great Cleric episode 4 is set to air at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 10 am, Thursday, July 27

Eastern Standard Time: 1 pm, Thursday, July 27

British Summer Time: 6 pm, Thursday, July 27

Central European Summer Time: 7 pm, Thursday, July 27

Indian Standard Time: 10:30 pm, Thursday, July 27

Philippine Standard Time: 1 am, Friday, July 28

Japanese Standard Time: 2 am, JST, Friday, July 28

Australia Central Standard Time: 2:30 am, Friday, July 28

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll once the episode begins airing in Japan. Unfortunately, Crunchyroll will have a slight delay in making the episode available given the nature of their simulcast agreements. Yet, it is still the best way for international fans to legally watch the series.

Episode 3 recap

The Great Cleric’s third episode began with Brod and Luciel agreeing to a one-month restriction of the latter physically staying in the guild to train. Luciel then met Brod in the cafeteria, where he was treated to a meal, told to eat it all, then come to the basement. Brod then showed Luciel his room, warning him that he’d be busy from tomorrow on.

Luciel did some brief training before falling asleep, meeting Brod for breakfast the next morning. He then drank a potion that gave him a temporary boost, but it tasted disgusting. In the end, Luciel managed to chug the entire thing, joining Brod for training after. The series then jumped to a week later, with Luciel continuing to train with Brod, but feeling like he’s making no progress. Luciel then healed an adventurer, who cried over the kindness he showed her as a Beastfolk.

Luciel then asked Brod why it felt like people were watching him lately. Brod explained that everyone is worried he might run away, to which he said he promised a month and he’ll be here for a month. On the last day of his contract, Brod paid Luciel 12 silver coins in exchange for his services. Luciel then paid his offerings to the healer’s guild for one year, returning to Brod and the adventurers’ guild after to continue his training and receive an adventurer’s card of his own.

What to expect (speculative)

With Luciel dedicating himself to Brod and the adventurers’ guild for the foreseeable future, fans can The Great Cleric episode 4 and beyond to focus on his development. They can also expect a good amount of time-skips to be used, giving Luciel his training arc while also giving fans engaging and fast-paced storylines to watch.

The Great Cleric episode 4 may also see Luciel begin meeting whoever his eventual party will consist of, especially with him receiving his own adventurer’s card in the third episode. While the early setup stages of the series still have a few episodes to go, fans are seemingly past the halfway point in that regard.

