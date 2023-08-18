The Great Cleric episode 7: New release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

The Great Cleric episode 7 is set to release on Friday, August 25, 2023, at 2 am JST. Following the unexpected delay announced earlier this week, fans will have to wait one more week to see Luciel undergo his new, exciting endeavors.

Unfortunately, there is no verifiable spoiler information for The Great Cleric episode 7 as of this article’s writing. This is to be expected, with the episode’s information in all aspects likely being kept under tight wraps so as to not spoil any events for first-time fans. This can also be expected to be a constant throughout the series’ first season overall.

Thankfully, what fans do have is officially confirmed release information for the episode 7. Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for The Great Cleric episode 7, as well as speculates on what to expect from the episode.

The Great Cleric episode 7 might see Luciel being sent on a mission

Release date and time, where to watch

The Great Cleric episode 7 will begin airing on local Japanese networks at 2 am JST on Friday, August 25, 2023. A majority of international regions will see the episode release sometime during the day on Thursday, August 24, 2023, instead, while a select few territories will share the Friday, August 25 calendar premiere date. The exact time of release varies by region and time zone.

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll once it begins airing in Japan. Unfortunately, Crunchyroll will have a slight delay in making the episode available given the nature of their simulcast agreements. Nevertheless, Crunchyroll is still the best way for international fans to legally watch the series.

The Great Cleric episode 7 is set to air at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 10 am, Thursday, August 24

Eastern Standard Time: 1 pm, Thursday, August 24

British Summer Time: 6 pm, Thursday, August 24

Central European Summer Time: 7 pm, Thursday, August 24

Indian Standard Time: 10:30 pm, Thursday, August 24

Philippine Standard Time: 1 am Friday, August 25

Japanese Standard Time: 2 am JST, Friday, August 25

Australia Central Standard Time: 2:30 am Friday, August 25

Episode 6 recap

The Great Cleric’s sixth episode began with a six-month time skip from Luciel’s interaction with Bottaculli, the head of the largest healing clinic in town. Luciel then received a letter from the Healers’ Guild Headquarters, which summoned him to work at the headquarters. This also means he’ll have to head there once his time at the Adventurers’ Guild ends. Bron asserts that Bottaculli is responsible, with the goal of stopping healing at the Adventurers’ Guild.

The episode then saw Luciel and Bron continue training, with the two eventually finding themselves in the Guild’s graveyard. Luciel lamented what his absence would cause, prompting him to ask Bron to enact a rookie training program to minimize casualties and accidents. He tells Bron that having him as an instructor made him stronger, which is why he’s asking.

Bron says he’ll consider it before asking Luciel about Monika and if it’s okay to employ her here. Luciel then had an emotional conversation with Nanaella and Monika, calling them his closest friends over the last two years. The episode ended with Luciel’s day of departure having finally arrived.

What to expect (speculative)

The Great Cleric episode 7 will likely open up with Luciel already at the Healer’s Guild Headquarters, considering how the series has handled time skips so far. From here, Luciel will most probably be given an introduction to the area, who he’ll be working and living with, and other aspects of his new life at the headquarters.

The Great Cleric episode 7 may even see Luciel’s reputation precede him in some cases, especially given that Bottaculli wrote a letter to the headquarters about Luciel’s skills. This may even result in Luciel being sent on a mission immediately, further supported by his donning armor and a sword in the key visual for the anime’s upcoming arc, which will begin in episode 7.

