The Great Cleric episode 6: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

The Great Cleric episode 6 is set to release on Friday, August 11, 2023 at 2 am JST. With Luciel now having run into his first real antagonistic presence in the world, fans are excited to see what’s in store for the young healer.

Unfortunately, there is no verifiable spoiler information for The Great Cleric episode 6. This is to be expected, with the episode’s information in all aspects likely being kept under tight wraps so as to not spoil any events for viewers. This can also be expected to be a constant throughout the series’ first season overall. Thankfully, fans do have officially confirmed release information for the episode, which should remain constant throughout the week.

The Great Cleric episode 6 will show Luciel going off on his own with his training completed

Release date and time, where to watch

Luciel as seen in the series' anime (Image via Yokohama Animation Laboratory, Cloud Hearts Studios)

The Great Cleric episode 6 will begin airing on local Japanese networks at 2 am JST on Friday, August 11, 2023. A majority of international regions will see the episode release sometime during the day on Thursday, August 10, instead, while a select few territories will see the release on Friday, August 11. However, exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll once the episode begins airing in Japan. Unfortunately, Crunchyroll will have a slight delay in making the episode available given the nature of their simulcast agreements. Nevertheless, Crunchyroll is still the best way for international fans to legally watch the series.

The Great Cleric episode 6 is set to air at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 10 am, Thursday, August 10

Eastern Standard Time: 1 pm, Thursday, August 10

British Summer Time: 6 pm, Thursday, August 10

Central European Summer Time: 7 pm, Thursday, August 10

Indian Standard Time: 10:30 pm, Thursday, August 10

Philippine Standard Time: 1 am, Friday, August 11

Japanese Standard Time: 2 am, Friday, August 11

Australia Central Standard Time: 2:30 am, Friday, August 11

Episode 4 recap

The Great Cleric’s fifth episode began with Luciel going back to the Healer’s Guild, returning for the renewal of his membership. Luciel then explained to Kururu what he had been up to at the Adventurers’ Guild after she demanded to know. Kururu pointed out that Luciel could’ve achieved the same results at a clinic and gotten paid for it, but Luciel argued against healing only for the purpose of money, pointing out that Monika got hurt for that reason.

Luciel is then told he can be raised to Rank C, but it will cost 90 silver coins. He decides to find a job first, but Brod then appears out of nowhere and offers one gold coin to have Luciel return to the Adventurers’ Guild. Now that pay is involved in his return, Luciel agrees, returning to the Adventurers’ Guild and running into the man named Bottaculli who attacked Monika. He ordered Luciel to quit the Adventurers’ Guild and heal at his clinic, but Luciel refused.

It’s then revealed that Bottaculli is so mad because he’s lost customers since Luciel started healing people for free at the Guild. The two continued their debate until Bottaculli ordered his men to kill Luciel, prompting Brod to step in. Bottaculli left shortly after, prompting Brod and Luciel to begin training once more. The episode ended with Luciel excited to continue his training as Bottaculli seemingly began scheming something.

What to expect (speculative)

Brod as seen in the series' anime (Image via Yokohama Animation Laboratory, Cloud Hearts Studios)

The Great Cleric episode 6 will pick up with a continued focus on Luciel and Brod’s training, with this seemingly being the series’ main focus currently. The upcoming episode will likely see Luciel continue to use his healing on adventurers who need it, further infuriating Bottaculli as a result.

Speaking of Bottaculli, The Great Cleric episode 6 will begin slowly revealing whatever the clinic owner is scheming up for Luciel, Brod, and the Adventurers’ Guild. While his full plan likely won’t be revealed in the next installment, fans may get a good idea of what his moves will be in future episodes.

Follow along for more The Great Cleric anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.