The Great Cleric episode 5: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

The Great Cleric episode 5 is set to release on Friday, August 4, 2023 at 2 am JST. With Luciel now having completed his training and setting off on his own, fans are unsure of what to expect from the series’ upcoming episode and beyond.

Unfortunately, there is no verifiable spoiler information for The Great Cleric episode 5 as of this article’s writing. This is to be expected, with the episode’s information in all aspects likely being kept under tight wraps so as to not spoil any events for first-time fans.

Thankfully, what fans do have is officially confirmed release information for the episode, which should remain constant throughout the week. Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for The Great Cleric episode 5, as well as speculates on what to expect from the episode.

The Great Cleric episode 5 will show Luciel going off on his own with his training completed

Release date and time, where to watch

The Great Cleric episode 5 will begin airing on local Japanese networks at 2 am JST on Friday, August 4, 2023. A majority of international regions will see the episode release sometime during the day on Thursday, August 3, 2023, instead, while a select few territories will share the Friday, August 4 calendar premiere date. The exact time of release varies by region and time zone.

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll once it begins airing in Japan. Unfortunately, Crunchyroll will have a slight delay in making the episode available given the nature of their simulcast agreements. Nevertheless, Crunchyroll is still the best way for international fans to legally watch the series.

The Great Cleric episode 5 is set to air at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 10 am, Thursday, August 3

Eastern Standard Time: 1 pm, Thursday, August 3

British Summer Time: 6 pm, Thursday, August 3

Central European Summer Time: 7 pm, Thursday, August 3

Indian Standard Time: 10:30 pm, Thursday, August 3

Philippine Standard Time: 1 am, Friday, August 4

Japanese Standard Time: 2 am JST, Friday, August 4

Australia Central Standard Time: 2:30 am, Friday, August 4

Episode 4 recap

The Great Cleric’s fourth episode began with Luciel being given a day off, with Brod suggesting he help out in the butchery on his off day. Here he met Galba, the older brother of Gulgar. Galba first showed Luciel what to do before having him practice on a rabbit. While hesitant at first, Luciel was eventually able to perform the task, albeit with a clear reservation in his voice and expression.

Luciel then changed and washed his clothes from the butchery practice when he was approached by Nanaella, who asked him if he was okay. After a brief conversation, Luciel went to eat dinner. Luciel was then given another rest day, which was spent with Nanaella and the other women of the guild staff learning about this world’s history, geography, and society.

Nanaella and Luciel then went to buy the latter new clothes, where they ran into Monika from the healer’s guild. Luciel also learned of the existence of slavery in this world in the process. The next day, he was tasked with healing some adventurers, pushing himself to the limit to do so, but saving everyone as a result. The episode then ended by flashing forward to the end of Luciel’s year of training, thanking Brod, Nanaella, and everyone before leaving.

What to expect (speculative)

With his training now over, The Great Cleric episode 5 will likely see Luciel move on to new adventures and opportunities in this strange world. Likewise, the series could go in a number of different directions, from having Luciel join an adventure party to having him find work at a healing clinic.

Either way, The Great Cleric episode 5 will almost certainly set up whatever Luciel’s next moves are. By the episode’s end, exactly what’s in store for both Luciel and fans in the series’ immediate future should be clear.

