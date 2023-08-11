The Great Cleric episode 7: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

The Great Cleric episode 7 is set to be released on Friday, August 18, 2023, at 2:00 am JST. With Luciel set to head to the Healers’ Guild Headquarters on a completely new adventure, fans are nervous as to whether or not he’ll be welcomed with open arms upon arrival.

There is no verifiable spoiler information for The Great Cleric episode 7 right now. However, the installment's release information has been officially confirmed.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for The Great Cleric episode 7 while speculating on what to expect.

The Great Cleric episode 7 set to see Luciel in a completely new environment that’ll likely be hostile to him

Release date and time, where to watch

The Great Cleric episode 7 will begin airing on local Japanese networks at 2:00 am JST on Friday, August 18, 2023. Fans from certain parts of the globe will see the installment arrive on Thursday, August 17, 2023. Meanwhile, those in select few territories will have a Friday, August 18, 2023, calendar premiere date.

International viewers can watch The Great Cleric episode 7 on Crunchyroll once it starts airing in Japan. However, the streaming platform will have a slight delay in making the installment available due to the nature of their simulcast agreements.

The Great Cleric episode 7 is set to air at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 10:00 am, Thursday, August 17

Eastern Standard Time: 1:00 pm, Thursday, August 17

British Summer Time: 6:00 pm, Thursday, August 17

Central European Summer Time: 7:00 pm, Thursday, August 17

Indian Standard Time: 10:30 pm, Thursday, August 17

Philippine Standard Time: 1:00 am Friday, August 18

Japanese Standard Time: 2:00 am JST, Friday, August 18

Australia Central Standard Time: 2:30 am Friday, August 18

Episode 6 recap

The Great Cleric’s sixth episode began with a six-month time skip from Luciel’s interaction with Bottaculli, the head of the largest healing clinic in town.

Luciel received a letter from the Healers’ Guild Headquarters, which summoned him to work at the headquarters. This meant he would have to head there once his time at the Adventurers’ Guild ended. Bron asserted that Bottaculli was responsible, with the goal of stopping healing at the Adventurers’ Guild.

The episode then saw Luciel and Bron continue training, with the two eventually finding themselves in the Guild’s graveyard. Luciel lamented what his absence would cause, prompting him to ask Bron to enact a rookie training program to minimize casualties and accidents. Luciel told Bron that having him as an instructor made him stronger, which was why he was asking.

Bron said he’d consider it before asking Luciel about Monika and if it was okay to employ her. Luciel then had an emotional conversation with Nanaella and Monika, calling them his closest friends over the last two years.

The episode ended with Luciel’s day of departure having finally arrived.

What to expect (speculative)

The Great Cleric episode 7 will almost certainly begin with Luciel already at guild headquarters, given the series’ time-skipping nature thus far. Fans will likely see Luciel’s purpose in being there explained, as well as the scope of responsibilities guild headquarters has. Luciel is also expected to meet new coworkers and roommates upon arriving.

Likewise, The Great Cleric episode 7 may see Luciel encounter social adversity yet again due to his reputation as someone who heals for free. Should the members of Healers’ Guild Headquarters prove as corrupt as Bottaculli, this is definitely something to be concerned about. Fans may even see Luciel be forced to fight and defend himself for the first time in the entire series.

