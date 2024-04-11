The Many Sides of Voice Actor Radio episode 2: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Many Sides of Voice Actor Radio episode 2 is set to be released on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, at 9 pm JST. The anime episode will first be broadcast on Japanese TV networks such as AT-X and Tokyo MX. Following that, it will be available to stream locally and on Crunchyroll internationally.

The previous episode introduced fans to the show's premise. Sato Yumiko and Watanabe Chika are two voice actors with monikers Utatane Yasumi and Yuhi Yuugure respectively. Surprisingly, both girls had been studying in the same class all this time. This led to the creation of Yuhi and Yasumi's High School Radio show.

The Many Sides of Voice Actor Radio episode 2 release date and time

However, given the time differences globally, the anime's episodes will be released at varied times worldwide due to its simultaneous release.

The second episode of The Many Sides of Voice Actor Radio will be released at the following times worldwide:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 5 am Wednesday April 17 Eastern Daylight Time 8 am Wednesday April 17 British Summer Time 1 pm Wednesday April 17 Central European Summer Time 2 pm Wednesday April 17 Indian Standard Time 5:30 pm Wednesday April 17 Philippine Standard Time 8 pm Wednesday April 17 Japanese Standard Time 9 pm Wednesday April 17 Australia Central Standard Time 9:30 am Wednesday April 17

Where to watch The Many Sides of Voice Actor Radio episode 2?

Yasumi as seen in the anime (Image via Connect)

The Many Sides of Voice Actor Radio episode 2 will first be broadcast in Japan on TV such as AT-X and Tokyo MX. After that, the anime will premiere on BS NTV. In addition, the anime episode will also be available to stream on streaming platforms like Hulu, ABEMA, d Anime Store, Lemino, Prime Video, and others.

As for international streaming, The Many Sides of Voice Actor Radio episode 2 will be available to watch on Crunchyroll globally and Aniplus Asia in East and Southeast Asia.

The Many Sides of Voice Actor Radio episode 1 Recap

Yuhi Yuugure as seen in the anime (Image via Connect)

The Many Sides of Voice Actor Radio episode 1 was titled Yuhi and Yasumi can't keep it hidden? It saw Sato Yumiko and Watanabe Chika learning about each other's idol voice actor identities Utatane Yasumi and Yuhi Yuugure, respectively. The two voice actors were hired together to be hosts of a high school radio show, given their connection as classmates. However, both girls dislike each other.

Nevertheless, despite her contrasting feelings, Sato Yumiko tries to learn much more about her partner Watanabe Chika. This effort later sees Yasumi help Yuugure to help gain some confidence before their live voice radio show recording.

What to expect from The Many Sides of Voice Actor Radio episode 2?

The unit as seen in the anime (Image via Connect)

According to the preview of The Many Sides of Voice Actor Radio episode 2, the upcoming episode will be titled Yuhi and Yasumi and the Group and. The episode will see Yasumi be embarrassed by the fact that she did not know where croquettes were sold. Hence, Chika is set to take Yumiko to a butcher shop after school to have some croquettes together.

There, the two idol voice actors are set to learn about each other's surprising circumstances. Yumiko is seemingly shooting a semi-leading role in a TV anime. The main cast will be forming a unit and singing the opening theme song. That's when something surprising will happen.

