The Masterful Cat is Depressed Again Today episode 10 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

The Masterful Cat is Depressed Again Today episode 10 will be released this Saturday, September 9, 2023, at 2:23 am JST. While the latest installment didn’t see any romantic developments between Saku and Kaoru, the next episode is expected to mark the start of something new.

Fans concerned about Yukichi’s adorable moments being scarce in the next episode can be rest assured. In addition, the upcoming episode will focus on showcasing his masterful cat skills, ensuring that his role as the star of the show is well explored.

The Masterful Cat is Depressed Again Today episode 10 will see Saku going on a workcation

Release date and time for all regions

Expand Tweet

The Masterful Cat is Depressed Again Today episode 10 will air in the US on Friday, September 8, around 2:53 am PT. As for international viewers, Crunchyroll will be streaming the latest episodes outside Japan.

The release dates and timings for The Masterful Cat is Depressed Again Today episode 10, along with the corresponding timezones:

Pacific Standard Time - 2:53 am, on Friday, September 8, 2023

Central Standard Time - 12:53 am, on Friday, September 8, 2023

Eastern Standard Time - 1:53 pm, on Friday, September 8, 2023

British Summer Time - 6:53 pm, on Friday, September 8, 2023

Indian Standard Time - 11:53 pm, on Friday, September 8, 2023

Central European Standard Time - 7:53 pm, on Friday, September 8, 2023

Australian Central Daylight Time - 3:23 am, on Saturday, September 9, 2023

Philippines Time - 1:53 am, on Saturday, September 9, 2023

Brazil Time - 2:53 pm, on Friday, September 8, 2023

Arabia Daylight Time - 9:53 pm, on Friday, September 8, 2023

Mountain Daylight Time - 11:53 am, on Friday, September 8, 2023

Eastern European Time - 8:53 pm, on Friday, September 8, 2023

A brief recap of The Masterful Cat is Depressed Again Today episode 9

Expand Tweet

Following the usual routine, Yukichi escorted the drunk Saku to her room after feeding her, making her hair after she showered and giving her a massage later on. The next day, finding Saku with so much energy shocked Yuri, who, like every time, presumed that someone was taking care of her, who could possibly be her boyfriend, that she didn’t want to reveal to anyone.

The following day, Yukichi decided to help the elderly members of his society with gardening, in which he astonishingly made their jaws drop with his amazing skill set. Later, he played gate ball with them and, at the end of the day, he was awarded a stick as a gesture of their newfound friendship.

Expand Tweet

Yukichi later encountered the cat he helped find a home, who was recently named Dai by his owner. Then, the former got stuck in babysitting the cat for a while. Although Yukichi faced issues with Dai being a menace, he soon got comfortable with him.

Elsewhere, Yuri and Oshiro were still baffled by how Saku managed to transform from her unorganized and unhappy phase to more lively and upbeat all of a sudden. Eventually, Yuri revealed that the first time she saw Saku, she was sleeping while standing without support on a moving train with an amazing balance. Yuri was bewitched by Saku’s courage after she saved him from a harasser.

What to expect from The Masterful Cat is Depressed Again Today episode 10

Expand Tweet

The Masterful Cat is Depressed Again Today episode 10 is titled A Masterful Cat Can Watch the House?. Although by the title, it is not new for Yukichi, as being a masterful cat, he usually is the only one to look after the house in Saku’s absence. However, in the next episode, she will not return home for a while.

The Masterful Cat is Depressed Again Today episode 10 preview teaser sees Saku will be leaving for a work vacation with her bosses and colleagues. As Kaoru will also be a part of this journey as well, this setup hints at the possibility of some romantic sparks flying during the trip.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.