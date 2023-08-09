The Masterful Cat is Depressed Again Today episode 6 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

The Masterful Cat is Depressed Again Today episode 6 will air on August 12, 2023. The latest episode of the anime finally reveals that Yukichi is actually an Anko cat, a unique feline that brings a lot of luck to its master. Given Saku’s bizarre lifestyle, he is lucky to have Yukichi, as without him, she could barely even make it to her office.

To her surprise, Yukichi manages not to raise suspicion and blends in with the other guest at Yume’s birthday celebration like he’s indeed a human inside a giant cat costume. However, it is unknown how long Saku will keep her big secret hidden from her chief.

The Masterful Cat is Depressed Again Today episode 6 release date and time for all regions

The Masterful Cat is Depressed Again Today episode 6, will release this Saturday, August 12, 2023, in Japan at 2:23 am JST and in the U.S. on August 11 at 2:53 am PT.

Crunchyroll is the only reliable platform that will be streaming the latest episodes of the series exclusively for fans worldwide. Below are the release dates and timings for The Masterful Cat is Depressed Again Today episode 6, along with the corresponding timezones:

Pacific Standard Time - 2:53 am on Friday, August 11, 2023

Central Standard Time - 12:53 am on Friday, August 11, 2023

Eastern Standard Time - 1:53 pm on Friday, August 11, 2023

British Summer Time - 6:53 pm on Friday, August 11, 2023

Indian Standard Time - 11:53 pm on Friday, August 11, 2023

Central European Standard Time - 7:53 pm on Friday, August 11, 2023

Australian Central Daylight Time - 3:23 am on Saturday, August 12, 2023

Philippines Time - 1:53 am on Saturday, August 12, 2023

Brazil Time - 2:53 pm on Friday, August 11, 2023

Arabia Daylight Time - 9:53 pm on Friday, August 11, 2023

Mountain Daylight Time - 11:53 am on Friday, August 11, 2023

Eastern European Time - 8:53 pm on Friday, August 11, 2023

A brief recap of The Masterful Cat is Depressed Again Today episode 5

Like every day, Yukichi fed Saku and prepared to get her ready for work. At the office, the latter received a letter from Yume through Kaoru regarding her birthday, which excited her.

However, after learning that Yukichi was also invited, she was terrified. Saku tried to persuade Yukichi not to attend the party, but she eventually learned about the coincidental costume theme, which could help him blend in with the others and keep his promise.

With his skilled tailoring abilities, Yukichi crafted an impeccable cat hoodie for Saku. For himself, he just attached a zipper behind his back, a brilliant strategy that eventually made others think that there was a human inside the giant cat costume. Saku met Kaoru’s older sister, who looked younger than her age.

Mars. @AwayOnMarss00__

#デキ猫

This was such a wholesome moment at the birthday party between the grandma with Fukuzawa and Yukichi🫶🏻I love that he just puts a zipper on himself and it looks just like a costume🤣this picture of them all is so wholesome pic.twitter.com/fieEVPsqkf The masterful cat is depressed again today #5This was such a wholesome moment at the birthday party between the grandma with Fukuzawa and Yukichi🫶🏻I love that he just puts a zipper on himself and it looks just like a costume🤣this picture of them all is so wholesome twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

After finding out that Yukichi had met Yume’s grandmother, Saku apologized and tried to convince her that he was harmless. On the contrary, Yume’s grandmother was delighted to meet Yukichi and told Saku that she was fortunate to have an Anko cat taking care of her.

After the party concluded, Saku and Yukichi visited the park, where they met for the first time. Later the next day, Yukichi discovered that Saku was drunk and had passed out near the park. Despite being infuriated, he carried her home.

What to expect from The Masterful Cat is Depressed Again Today episode 6

Lizリズ @Nakayasee



-Screenplay: Tamazo Yanagi



-Storyboard: Katsuyuki Kodera, Katsumasa Yokomine



-Episode Director: Shouhei Adachi, Masayuki Tachibana



#デキ猫 pic.twitter.com/QYxpAnZIOR The Masterful Cat is Depressed Again Today #6 Preview & Staff-Screenplay: Tamazo Yanagi-Storyboard: Katsuyuki Kodera, Katsumasa Yokomine-Episode Director: Shouhei Adachi, Masayuki Tachibana

The Masterful Cat is Depressed Again Today episode 6, titled A Masterful Cat is Photogenic, will see the aftermath of the previous episode, as Yukichi is not going to let Saku’s carelessness this time put her life in grave danger.

However, being a kindhearted cat, he’d likely forgive her after she compensates him with treats and toys, as seen in the preview teaser of The Masterful Cat is Depressed Again Today episode 6.

Additionally, fans will get to see a new side of Yukichi, where he has developed an interest in getting his pictures clicked. Hopefully, given his short temper, Saku must be careful to do her job perfectly.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.