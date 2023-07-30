The Masterful Cat is Depressed Again Today episode 5: Release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

The Masterful Cat is Depressed Again Today episode 5 will air on August 6, 2023. Besides introducing Yume, the previous episode also shed light on many things, including Kaoru’s new side as a caring and doting uncle to his niece.

Kaoru’s bond with Yume displayed a tendering and nurturing aspect of his personality that fans of the anime hadn’t seen before. Additionally, Yukichi’s admiration for the pop idol group was further explored, revealing his unwavering support and dedication as a loyal fan.

The Masterful Cat is Depressed Again Today episode 5 release date and time for all regions

The Masterful Cat is Depressed Again Today episode 5, sticking to its schedule, will release this Saturday, August 6, 2023, in Japan at 2:23 am JST and in the U.S. on August 7. Crunchyroll is the only reliable platform that will be streaming the latest episodes of the series exclusively for fans worldwide.

Below are the release dates and timings for The Masterful Cat is Depressed Again Today episode 5, along with the corresponding timezones:

Regions Date Time Pacific Standard Time Friday, August 4 10:53 am Central Standard Time Friday, August 4 12:53 am Eastern Standard Time Friday, August 4 1:53 pm British Summer Time Friday, August 4 6:53 pm Indian Standard Time Friday, August 4 11:23 pm Central European Standard Time Friday, August 4 7:53 pm Australian Central Daylight Time Friday, August 29 3:23 am Philippines Time Saturday, August 5 1:53 am Brazil Time Saturday, August 5 2:53 pm

A brief recap of The Masterful Cat is Depressed Again Today episode 4

Upon realizing she had forgotten her promise to Kaoru to accompany him to the aquarium, Saku woke up from her slumber, only to be relieved when she discovered that she still had enough time to make it to the aquatic outing.

However, she was utterly devastated after discovering she had no fancy clothes for the occasion.

Although she eventually found the dress she desired to wear, her heart sank when she realized it didn’t fit her size. However, Yukichi came to the rescue with his exceptional tailoring skills, saving the day and the dress. After reaching the location, Saku was surprised to see Kaoru with a kid, who turned out to be his niece.

Saku eventually learned that Kaoru was not good at handling kids, which was why he sought her assistance in the first place. The former was shell-shocked to see Yukichi at the aquarium, who somehow managed to reach the location like a normal person.

Yume’s encounter with a large, fluffy black cat led to her developing a profound affection for Yukichi.

Saku’s discovery of Yukichi at the idol performance initially heightened his fear, but to his surprise, Yukichi seamlessly blended in without attracting any attention. Later saku tried to make Kaoru understand that he was doing a great job at being Yume’s uncle, as he was inadvertently putting effort into learning about things she liked.

After reaching her apartment, Saku found Yukichi passed out in the hallway, tired after his aquatic outing. The next day Saku discovered that Yukichi made his own mittens because he couldn’t find any that matched his hand's unique size and shape.

What to expect from The Masterful Cat is Depressed Again Today episode 5?

The Masterful Cat is Depressed Again Today episode 5, titled A Masterful Cat Also Goes to Birthday Parties, will see Saku attending Yume’s birthday party. To her surprise, Yume had asked Yukichi to join the celebration too.

Yet to discover Yukichi’s existence, Kaoru remains unaware, and Saku is tense about the ensuing chaos of what would happen if he finds her extraordinary, large servant cat. Her constant fear of his reaction adds tension to the situation as Yume’s birthday party approaches.

Stay tuned for more The Masterful Cat is Depressed Again Today anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

