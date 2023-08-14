The Masterful Cat is Depressed Again Today episode 7 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

The Masterful Cat is Depressed Again Today episode 7 will air on August 19, 2023, at 2:23 am JST. With the release of the preview trailer, it becomes evident that the new episode will see Saku and Yukichi in a hilarious situation. Thus, the upcoming episode will be a delight to watch.

As for the the latest installment, it has been revealed that besides his enormous size and intelligence, Yukichi is an ardent housekeeper who can be impressed easily by a mere knife sharpener. As he takes great interest in cooking delicious food for her lazy and careless master, anything that makes his work easy and efficient is something he values more.

In The Masterful Cat is Depressed Again Today episode 7, viewers will see Yukichi's master craftsmanship

Release date and time for all regions

The Masterful Cat is Depressed Again Today episode 7 will air in Japan this Saturday, August 19, 2023, at 2:23 am JST. In the U.S., the episode will be released on Friday, August 18, around 2:53 am PT. Crunchyroll will be streaming the latest episodes of the anime exclusively for fans worldwide.

Below are the release dates and timings for The Masterful Cat is Depressed Again Today episode 7, along with the corresponding timezones:

Pacific Standard Time - 2:53 am on Friday, August 18, 2023

Central Standard Time - 12:53 am on Friday, August 18, 2023

Eastern Standard Time - 1:53 pm on Friday, August 18, 2023

British Summer Time - 6:53 pm on Friday, August 18, 2023

Indian Standard Time - 11:53 pm on Friday, August 18, 2023

Central European Standard Time - 7:53 pm on Friday, August 18, 2023

Australian Central Daylight Time - 3:23 am on Saturday, August 19, 2023

Philippines Time - 1:53 am on Saturday, August 19, 2023

Brazil Time - 2:53 pm on Friday, August 18, 2023

Arabia Daylight Time - 9:53 pm on Friday, August 18, 2023

Mountain Daylight Time - 11:53 am on Friday, August 18, 2023

Eastern European Time - 8:53 pm on Friday, August 18, 2023

A brief recap of The Masterful Cat is Depressed Again Today episode 6

For Saku, surviving throughout the winter seemed an impossible task since she destroyed her kotatsu due to her recklessness. She wanted to buy a new one with her bonus. However, Yukichi was against the idea and refrained from letting her buy one. While at the supermarket, Yukichi tried his luck to win the kotatsu in a lucky draw, but he failed.

He was worried because Saku wasn't at home, as he felt that she was going to do something stupid because he didn't let her buy a kotatsu. However, he eventually discovered that she won the furniture at the lucky draw. Given Saku’s carelessness, Yukichi babyproofed the furniture and all wirings connected to it.

Yukichi relieved to see Saku being alright (Image via GoHands)

The next day, Saku received a package from her mother that was usually meant for her cat, which she presumed to be a normal feline. Saku’s worst fear came true when her mother wanted a few pictures of Yukichi. At this point, the former devised several excuses and tried to use Yukichi’s fur to make a make-believe cat, but nothing worked to deceive her mother.

Eventually, she came up with the tilt-shift photography technique, which made Yukichi look small in the picture. The following day, Yukichi was delighted to find a knife sharpener that came in handy while cooking dinner for Saku.

What to expect from The Masterful Cat is Depressed Again Today episode 7

The Masterful Cat is Depressed Again Today episode 7 preview stills (Image via GoHands)

As seen in the preview teaser of The Masterful Cat is Depressed Again Today episode 7, the next installment will see Yukichi and Saku in a hilarious role-play, where they will act like a regular couple. However, given Saku’s expression, she seems to be treated more like a kid by Yukichi. The episode, titled A Masterful Cat is Able to DIY, will also see the pinnacle of Yukichi’s craftsmanship.

