The Masterful Cat is Depressed Again Today episode 9 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

The Masterful Cat is Depressed Again Today episode 9 will be released this Saturday, September 2, 2023, at 2:23 a.m. JST. As the recent episode unveiled Yukichi’s heartfelt past, showcasing his arrival at Saku’s unkempt apartment, viewers can eagerly anticipate upcoming episodes to delve deeper into how he transformed into a masterful cat, diligently looking after his sometimes reckless owner.

The thrilling preview of the next episode also promises to unveil more of Yukichi’s hidden talents, further adding the intrigue surrounding his character. Follow along with this article to learn more about The Masterful Cat is Depressed Again episode 9.

The Masterful Cat is Depressed Again Today episode 9 release date and time for all regions

The Masterful Cat is Depressed Again Today episode 9 will air in the U.S. on Saturday, September 1, around 2:53 a.m. PT. Crunchy is the only platform to stream the latest episodes of the series worldwide exclusively. Below are the release dates and timings for The Masterful Cat is Depressed Again Today episode 9, along with the respective timezones:

Pacific Standard Time - 2:53 a.m., on Friday, September 1, 2023

Central Standard Time - 12:53 a.m., on Friday, September 1, 2023

Eastern Standard Time - 1:53 p.m., on Friday, September 1, 2023

British Summer Time - 6:53 p.m., on Friday, September 1, 2023

Indian Standard Time - 11:53 p.m., on Friday, September 1, 2023

Central European Standard Time - 7:53 p.m., on Friday, September 1, 2023

Australian Central Daylight Time - 3:23 a.m., on Saturday, September 2, 2023

Philippines Time - 1:53 a.m., on Saturday, September 2, 2023

Brazil Time - 2:53 p.m., on Friday, September 1, 2023

Arabia Daylight Time - 9:53 p.m., on Friday, September 1, 2023

Mountain Daylight Time - 11:53 a.m., on Friday, September 1, 2023

Eastern European Time - 8:53 p.m., on Friday, September 1, 2023

A brief recap of The Masterful Cat is Depressed Again Today episode 8

On his way back from the supermarket, Yukichi stumbled upon Yume at a park, nestled inside a cardboard box alongside a stray cat. Seeing that Yume was reluctant to return home, Yukichi decided to stay close by, keeping a watchful eye on her for safety.

Later, he noticed the stray cat was hungry, prompting him to return to the supermarket to purchase milk. After feeding the cat, Yukichi learned that Yume wasn’t allowed to have a pet at home, so he decided to help her find the cat a home. Eventually, Yukichi considered his elderly neighbor, who was an elderly woman, and presumed she might love having a pet cat.

Unfortunately, due to her age, Yukichi’s neighbor couldn’t keep pets. However, she lent a helping hand by stating that her friends might be interested. Yume felt heartbroken, worrying that the cat might forget their time together. However, Yukichi did his utmost to comfort her until she united with her mother.

The very day Yukichi discovered a criminal was set loose, targeting only women. Worried about Saku, who still hadn’t returned home, Yukichi headed out with a frying pan and pepper spray to look for her and eventually encountered Rio, the salesgirl from the supermarket in a fight with her boyfriend.

Yukichi attempted to intimidate the man, but he advanced without fear. Suddenly, Saku arrived and used her judo skills to swiftly subdue the man. Her tactics successfully frightened him away. Back home, Yukichi was saddened by the fact that he couldn’t even protect his master but soon regained his composure immediately after he started cooking for Saku.

Later, Yukichi reminisced about his arrival at Saku’s messy apartment. Initially wanting him to leave, her kindness convinced him to stay, inspiring him to become a masterful cat dedicated to caring for his “tofu-brained” Saku.

What to expect from The Masterful Cat is Depressed Again Today episode 9

The Masterful Cat is Depressed Again Today episode 9, titled A Masterful Cat Is Popular, is anticipated to see more of Yukichi’s hidden talents that will eventually astound Saku. As seen in the preview teaser, Yukichi will be helping out his fellow neighbors with his amazing gardening skills, transforming their unsightly surroundings into a literal paradise.

The Masterful Cat is Depressed Again Today episode 9 will see more drunk Saku moments as she decides to go on a dinner with Kaoru, potentially hinting at some romantic developments on the horizon.

Stay tuned for The Masterful Cat is Depressed Again Today episode 9 preview, news and other updates.

