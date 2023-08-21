The Masterful Cat is Depressed Again Today episode 8 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

The Masterful Cat is Depressed Again Today episode 8 will be released in Japan on August 26, 2023. With each passing day, Yukichi discovers new facets of Saku’s character that consistently reinforce the notion of her being a “worthless human being” with a “tofu brain.”

On the contrary, Saku deliberately tries to make Yukichi exhibit cat-like behavior, though his distinctive traits make achieving this goal nearly impossible. However, despite not fixating on their individual peculiarities, they persist in being a happy, loving family that cares for one another.

In The Masterful Cat is Depressed Again Today episode 8 preview, a new ordinary cat is hinted at, adding to the excitement among fans. Additionally, viewers can also look forward to seeing Saku in action.

Disclaimer: This article contains major The Masterful Cat is Depressed Again Today anime and manga spoilers.

Fans can watch The Masterful Cat is Depressed Again Today episode 8 on Crunchyroll

Expand Tweet

The Masterful Cat is Depressed Again Today episode 8 will air first in Japan this Saturday, August 26, 2023, at 2:23 am JST. In the U.S., the episode is set to release on Friday, August 25, around 2:53 am PT. Fans worldwide can watch the latest episodes of the anime on Crunchyroll exclusively.

Below are the release dates and timings for The Masterful Cat is Depressed Again Today episode 8, along with the corresponding timezones:

Pacific Standard Time - 2:53 am on Friday, August 25, 2023

Central Standard Time - 12:53 am on Friday, August 25, 2023

Eastern Standard Time - 1:53 pm on Friday, August 25, 2023

British Summer Time - 6:53 pm on Friday, August 25, 2023

Indian Standard Time - 11:53 pm on Friday, August 25, 2023

Central European Standard Time - 7:53 pm on Friday, August 25, 2023

Australian Central Daylight Time - 3:23 am on Saturday, August 26, 2023

Philippines Time - 1:53 am on Saturday, August 26, 2023

Brazil Time - 2:53 pm on Friday, August 25, 2023

Arabia Daylight Time - 9:53 pm on Friday, August 25, 2023

Mountain Daylight Time - 11:53 am on Friday, August 25, 2023

Eastern European Time - 8:53 pm on Friday, August 25, 2023

A brief recap of The Masterful Cat is Depressed Again Today episode 7

Expand Tweet

After witnessing Saku’s extraordinary bento box, her colleagues asserted that she would make a good housewife to a rich husband. However, as she was aware that Yukichi had made the bento, she was terrified by the thought of what might happen if Yukichi left her to be a pet of her wealthy husband after the divorce.

After a night of watching a horror show centered around a samurai ghost, Saku found herself thoroughly spooked. This fear lingered as she spotted a creepy shadow resembling a monster while showering.

Little did she know, the source of her scare was Yukichi, who was placing a weighing machi outside the bathroom door to check Saku’s weight.

Upon discovering Yukichi lapping up water from the tap just like he did as a kitten, Saku consoled him, sensing his embarrassment at being caught unintentionally. However, in a later turn of events, she unintentionally revealed her fear of the horror show.

Expand Tweet

The next day, Yukichi had to deal with Saku’s carelessness yet again as she spilled her coffee all over the room's walls and the cabinet. However, as Yukichi had already baby-proofed the entire house, one of the measures taken was the addition of an extra layer of wallpaper to cover the walls. In addition, he utilized his carpentry skills to remake the cabinet completely.

Yukichi’s diligent efforts to transform their home into a tranquil haven proved successful. However, his greatest fear emerged when Saku expressed her unwillingness to leave for work the following day.

What to expect from The Masterful Cat is Depressed Again Today episode 8

Expand Tweet

The Masterful Cat is Depressed Again Today episode 8, titled A Masterful Cat Has a Lot of Worries, will see the return of Yume, a beloved little menace in the series. As seen in the preview teaser, Yume has taken matters into her tiny little hands to help a stray cat find a home, and Yukichi will help her greatest admirer in her conquest.

Furthermore, The Masterful Cat is Depressed Again Today episode 8 also hinted at a situation where a total stranger attacks Yukichi. However, Saku arrives in time to rescue both him and Yume, using a classic judo move to subdue the attacker.

Stay tuned for more The Masterful Cat is Depressed Again Today anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.