The Masterful Cat is Depressed Again Today episode 13 (finale) release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

The Masterful Cat is Depressed Again Today episode 13, which will be the grand finale for season 1, will air this Saturday, September 30, 2023, at 2:23 am JST. The upcoming episode will be the last wholesome goodness the fans will be witnessing until the series gets green-lit for a renewal.

Given the positive reception the anime garnered, causing it to receive a 7.6 score on MyAnimeList and a 7.3 on IMDb, the chances of The Masterful Cat is Depressed Again Today, getting season 2 looks promising.

Disclaimer: This article contains major The Masterful Cat is Depressed Again Today anime and manga spoilers.

The Masterful Cat is Depressed Again Today episode 13 release date and time for all regions

The Masterful Cat is Depressed Again Today episode 13 will air on Friday, September 29, around 2:53 am PT. Fans globally can watch the grand finale and binge on the previous episodes on Crunchyroll. Ani-One Asia will include the episode on its official YouTube channel.

Below are the release dates and timings for The Masterful Cat is Depressed Again Today episode 13, along with the respective timezones:

Pacific Standard Time - 2:53 a.m., on Friday, September 29, 2023

Central Standard Time - 12:53 a.m., on Friday, September 29, 2023

Eastern Standard Time - 1:53 p.m., on Friday, September 29, 2023

British Summer Time - 6:53 p.m., on Friday, September 29, 2023

Indian Standard Time - 11:53 p.m., on Friday, September 29, 2023

Central European Standard Time - 7:53 p.m., on Friday, September 29, 2023

Australian Central Daylight Time - 3:23 a.m., on Saturday, September 30, 2023

Philippines Time - 1:53 a.m., on Saturday, September 30, 2023

Brazil Time - 2:53 p.m., on Friday, September 29, 2023

Arabia Daylight Time - 9:53 p.m., on Friday, September 29, 2023

Mountain Daylight Time - 11:53 a.m., on Friday, September 29, 2023

Eastern European Time - 8:53 p.m., on Friday, September 29, 2023

A brief recap of The Masterful Cat is Depressed Again Today episode 12

Witnessing Saku’s immunity to the Monday blues, in stark contrast to Ohtori and Yuri, fueled their suspicion that she harbored a secret, keeping her unfazed and unburdened. However, in reality, without Yukichi, she wouldn’t have made it to the office. Saku eventually realized that she was getting cat therapy all this time, which kept her sanity in check.

Back home, Saku found Yukichi humming to his favorite idol group’s song. Although she wanted to join and compliment him, the past experience wasn’t that good. Saku decided to play the song on the TV and dance to it, making Yukichi join her instead.

However, events took an unexpected turn as Yukichi not only joined in but also turned it into an impromptu dance lesson, making Saku meticulously follow his every move. The following day, when Saku couldn’t find any trace of Yukichi at home, a sense of dread overcame her.

She feared that he might have abandoned her, and the discovery of his purse that was left behind only deepened her suspicion. However, she eventually discovered that he was at the nearby grocery store, paying for the goods he had purchased with his debit card. The episode then delved into the past, recounting the time when Yukichi had become a remarkably skilled cat despite his small stature.

What to expect from The Masterful Cat is Depressed Again Today episode 13

The Masterful Cat is Depressed Again Today episode 13, titled The Masterful Cat is Depressed Tomorrow As Well, is expected to be the debut of a new character who is also aware of Yukichi being a masterful cat. Since the next episode will be the finale of the season, fans expect that the anime will reveal the secret behind Yukichi's abnormal size and why he is different from other cats.

