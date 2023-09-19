The Masterful Cat is Depressed Again Today episode 12 (finale) release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

The Masterful Cat is Depressed Again Today episode 12 will air this Saturday, September 16, 2023, at 2:23 a.m. JST. As the season draws near its conclusion, fans who have enjoyed following Saku and Yukichi’s everyday life will undoubtedly miss the slice-of-life relief it provided in the regular schedules.

The preview for The Masterful Cat is Depressed Again Today episode 12 has left fans teetering on the edge of their seats, filled with anticipation. The glimpse of Yukichi seemingly abandoning his master has injected a surge of curiosity and intrigue, leaving fans anxiously awaiting the upcoming episode to see how this new development will unfold and what it means for the characters and their relationship.

Disclaimer: This article contains major The Masterful Cat is Depressed Again Today anime and manga spoilers.

The Masterful Cat is Depressed Again Today episode 12 release date and time for all regions

The Masterful Cat is Depressed Again Today episode 12 will be released on Friday, September 22, around 2:53 am PT. Crunchyroll will be streaming the latest episodes of the anime exclusively on its platform. Ani-One Asia will be making the finale available on its official YouTube channel.

Below are the release dates and timings for The Masterful Cat is Depressed Again Today episode 12, along with the corresponding timezones:

Pacific Standard Time - 2:53 a.m., on Friday, September 22, 2023

Central Standard Time - 12:53 a.m., on Friday, September 22, 2023

Eastern Standard Time - 1:53 p.m., on Friday, September 22, 2023

British Summer Time - 6:53 p.m., on Friday, September 22, 2023

Indian Standard Time - 11:53 p.m., on Friday, September 22, 2023

Central European Standard Time - 7:53 p.m., on Friday, September 22, 2023

Australian Central Daylight Time - 3:23 a.m., on Saturday, September 23, 2023

Philippines Time - 1:53 a.m., on Saturday, September 23, 2023

Brazil Time - 2:53 p.m., on Friday, September 22, 2023

Arabia Daylight Time - 9:53 p.m., on Friday, September 22, 2023

Mountain Daylight Time - 11:53 a.m., on Friday, September 22, 2023

Eastern European Time - 8:53 p.m., on Friday, September 22, 2023

A brief recap of The Masterful Cat is Depressed Again Today episode 11

After finding Saku unwilling to leave for her job, Yukichi took it upon himself to ensure that Saku went to work, going to great lengths to pamper her, from showering to feeding her. However, his well-intentioned efforts took an unprecedented twist when he discovered that Saku had gained weight.

Filled with concern, Yukichi implemented a strict diet and workout regimen for her, but it proved challenging given Saku’s daily routine. After several days of frustration and minimal progress, Yukichi took a different approach, making Saku go for a run every night, which surprisingly showed some positive results.

Meanwhile, Yuri visited her parent’s house and encountered her younger cousin, Rio. Yuri was astonished to learn that Rio was head over heels for someone who shared similarities with Saku. Unbeknownst to them both, they were talking about the same person.

Back at Saku’s house, Yukichi prepared a special dish with cat grass, which Saku presumed was for her. This led her to worry about the potential danger, but all she experienced was an upset stomach. Later in the evening, Yukichi stumbled upon a TV show that discussed the idea that masters and pets tend to share qualities and behaviors.

This revelation sparked panic within him, fearing that if Saku started to behave like him, she might abandon him. Saku, on the other hand, seemed unfazed by the revelation.

What to expect from The Masterful Cat is Depressed Again Today episode 12

The Masterful Cat is Depressed Again Today episode 12 is titled A Masterful Cat Runs Away from Home? Given the title and the preview teaser, the upcoming episode will see Saku in her panic mode, as after discovering Yukichi’s absence, she will be completely devastated.

Since she can’t do everything on her own, she would be seeking help from Yuri and Oshiro, her office colleagues. Saku will also approach Rio for help, leaving her flustered by the unexpected encounter with her crush at the store. It will be an all-hands-on-deck situation as Saku grapples with the challenges that lie ahead.

Stay tuned for more The Masterful Cat is Depressed Again Today manga and anime updates as 2023 progresses.

