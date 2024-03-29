The Misfit of Demon King Academy II Part 2 episode 1: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

In the second installment of the Misfit of Demon King Academy II Part 2 episode 1 from the year of 2024 April 13th, it is expected for the series to continue where the first part left off. After the Great Spirit arc ends, the Selection Trial arc is the next one that will be tackled, which is going to be the happenings of the second half of volume 4 in light novel.

The first half of the season showed some major moments for the character of Anos, such as reincarnating Misa into a pure spirit and also turning Zeke Ozma into an owl. Furthermore, there were also major victories over the likes of Nosgalia and Avos Dilhevia, which is bound to have some ramifications in the story moving forward.

Therefore, The Misfit of Demon King Academy II Part 2 episode 1 is set to establish new events in the story while building up from what happened in the first half of this season.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers for The Misfit of Demon King Academy II Part 2 episode 1.

The Misfit of Demon King Academy II Part 2 episode 1 release date and time

Anos is bound to come back in The Misfit of Demon King Academy II Part 2 episode 1 (Image via Silver Link).

The Misfit of Demon King Academy II Part 2 episode 1 will be released on Saturday, April 13, at 12:00 am JST, as per Aniplex. Here is a list of release dates and times for fans in different time zones:

Time zone Release time and date Pacific Daylight Time 8:00 am, Friday, April 12 Eastern Daylight Time 11:00 am, Friday, April 12 British Summer Time 4:00 pm, Friday, April 12 Central European Summer Time 5:00 pm, Friday, April 12 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm, Friday, April 12 Philippine Standard Time 11:00 pm, Friday, April 12 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am, Friday, April 13

Fans in Japan interested in following this story can watch the series on Tokyo MX, GYT, GTV, BS11, AT-X, TVA, and YTV, which are some of the most prominent anime platforms in the country. For international viewers, the episode can be streamed on Aniplex, although a subscription fee is required for access.

Recap of the previous part

The first half of the season was mostly focused on the events of the Great Spirit arc, which gave Anos a lot of room to grow and cement his position as the Demon King of Tyranny.

A major display of his abilities was shown by defeating the likes of Nosgalia, Avos Dilhevia, and Zeke Ozma, with the first two being destroyed and the last one being turned into an owl, which was arguably the worst fate out of the three.

The highest point of the season thus far, though, was probably Anos turning Misa into a pure spirit so she could rejoin her parents, thus showing a different side of the main character's personality in the series.

The second portion of the story is bound to address the return of the Dragons to the modern world and Anos exploring the Underground World for the first time as well.

What to expect from The Misfit of Demon King Academy II Part 2 episode 1?

The Misfit of Demon King Academy II Part 2 episode 1 should set up the next portion of the story (Image via Silver Link).

The Misfit of Demon King Academy II Part 2 episode 1 should pick up where the first half of the season left off and also establish some of the events of the upcoming arc.

Considering that is bound to adapt the second portion of the fourth volume of the light novel, it is going to be interesting to see if it adapts directly from the source material or adds some new material to make the story flow better.

