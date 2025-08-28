  • home icon
  • Anime
  • The Neat and Beautiful Girl at My New School was My Childhood Friend anime announces 2026 release and more

The Neat and Beautiful Girl at My New School was My Childhood Friend anime announces 2026 release and more

By Apratim Chakraborty
Published Aug 28, 2025 14:13 GMT
The Neat and Beautiful Girl at My New School was My Childhood Friend anime announces 2026 release and more (Image via Kadokawa)
The Neat and Beautiful Girl at My New School was My Childhood Friend anime announces 2026 release and more (Image via Kadokawa)

On Thursday, August 28, 2025, the official staff opened a new site and X account to confirm that The Neat and Beautiful Girl at My New School was My Childhood Friend anime. According to the announcement, the television anime is set to premiere in 2026. Information about the main cast and a teaser visual are also revealed.

Ad

Fully titled The Neat and Beautiful Girl at My New School Was My Childhood Friend Whom I Thought Was a Boy and I Played Together With, the anime is based on the rom-com light novel series by author Yu Hibari and illustrator Shiso. Kadokawa Shoten has been publishing the novels since February 2021.

The Neat and Beautiful Girl at My New School was My Childhood Friend anime debuts in 2026

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

On Thursday, August 28, 2025, the official staff unveiled a teaser visual and confirmed that The Neat and Beautiful Girl at My New School was My Childhood Friend anime will premiere in 2026. However, the information concerning the anime's exact release date has yet to be revealed.

The teaser visual for The Neat and Beautiful Girl at My New School was My Childhood Friend anime depicts Haruki, surrounded by sunflowers, on a captivating rural roadside. Interestingly, the visual's background is a real-life location, as confirmed by the original author through a comment. Yu Hibari's comments in Japanese, when translated into English, read as follows:

Ad
"Is there a real-life location that would be good for the background of the teaser visual? When the idea came up, I immediately sent a photo of this place. When I started writing Tenbin, I was writing about rural landscapes, and I thought this was the perfect image for rural scene in Nara (There are no sunflowers in actuality in bloom, though...) It's quite moving to see it used as the teaser visual!" (@tenbin_anime/X)
Ad

Additionally, Yu Hibari mentions that they are looking forward to the anime adaptation. Likewise, the anime's official site and X handle have shared a celebratory visual from the original light novel illustrator, Shiso. A teaser PV is also released, which teases Haruki's hidden feelings.

Shiso&#039;s celebratory illustration (Image via @tenbin_anime/X)
Shiso's celebratory illustration (Image via @tenbin_anime/X)

Furthermore, the staff confirmed that Ikumi Hasegawa will star in the rom-com anime as Haruki Nikaido. More information about the other cast members and the primary staff will be announced later.

Ad

The Neat and Beautiful Girl at My New School was My Childhood Friend anime is a romantic comedy story based on the original light novel series. The narrative follows Hayato, who transfers to a high school in a city. In his new school, Hayato is reunited with Haruki, whom he remembers as a boy he used to play with in his childhood. However, now he discovers that Haruki is actually a girl.

Ad

Also read:

About the author
Apratim Chakraborty

Apratim Chakraborty

Twitter icon

Apratim is an anime writer at Sportskeeda who first forayed into creating engaging content 3 years ago out of his penchant for the written word and his love of anime and manga. He holds a Master's degree in English Language and Literature from Calcutta University and it is here, where he developed a passion for writing.

Apratim’s interest in anime started in 2009 when he watched Bleach, which ultimately led him to watch over 400 titles and counting. Tite Kubo, the author of Bleach, has had a significant influence on Apratim. He finds the Japanese manga artist’s art style unique and captivating and admires him for his ability to foreshadow events without forcing them, as well as for his character designs.

Apratim's attention to detail and commitment to providing the most accurate information can be attributed to his extensive experience of watching various titles, as well as his reliance on reputable resources for specific anime and manga.

When not busy writing, Apratim likes to read books, play games on his PlayStation, and watch Cricket. He also enjoys composing poetry, sketching, and painting.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Apratim Chakraborty
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications