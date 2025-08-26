On Tuesday, August 26, 2025, the Chainsaw Man: Reze movie unveiled its IMAX poster ahead of its release on Friday, September 19, 2025. The anime also announced that a compilation will be released on September 5. This compilation will feature events from the TV anime's first season and "Chainsaw Days," a segment based on the manga's bonus chapters.

Ad

Chainsaw Man, written and illustrated by Tatsuki Fujimoto, is a Japanese manga that was first serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump, then later moved to Shonen Jump+. MAPPA adapted the series into an anime, and it has released one TV anime with a movie scheduled to premiere soon in Japan and worldwide.

Chainsaw Man: Reze movie unveils new IMAX poster featuring Denji and Beam

Chainsaw Man: Reze movie IMAX poster (Image via MAPPA)

On August 26, 2025, the Chainsaw Man: Reze movie unveiled its IMAX poster ahead of its release on September 19, 2025, in theaters in Japan.

Ad

Trending

The visual features Denji as the Chainsaw Man riding the Public Safety Special Division 4 member "The Shark Fiend," Beam. As seen in the visual, Denji is using his chainsaws as reins to ride his fellow Public Safety officer into battle. Fans can expect this scene to be from an early part of the fight, as the only blood stains on Denji's chainsaws appear to be from his own injuries.

Chainsaw Man Compilation visual (Image via MAPPA)

As announced by the anime, the film will be shown at 61 IMAX locations across Japan and will start screening at the same time as the regular screenings.

Ad

In addition to the IMAX poster, the Chainsaw Man anime also revealed details about "Chainsaw Man: Compilation." This was announced with a special visual that features several key scenes from the anime's first season.

Scenes from the Chainsaw Days set to be seen as part of Chainsaw Man - Compilation (Image via MAPPA)

The special edition will be available for streaming on Friday, September 5, 2025, on ABEMA, two weeks before the theatrical release of the Chainsaw Man: Reze movie. The compilation will include footage from all 12 episodes of the Chainsaw Man TV anime, as well as an additional segment called "Chainsaw Days."

Ad

The "Chainsaw Days" segment will feature a new animated adaptation of the bonus chapters from the manga's compiled volumes. Some stills from Chainsaw Days have already been revealed. Chainsaw Man: Compilation is scheduled to be released in September 2025 on Crunchyroll worldwide.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Chettiyar Gokul has been an anime writer in Pop Culture division at Sportskeeda since 2022. His love for watching anime and his interest in the ever-growing anime industry inspire Gokul to produce insightful content about the genre on a daily basis. He holds a Master's degree in Communication & Journalism, and has worked for close to 3.5 years in the field.



Gokul likes to thoroughly research about the anime he is writing about and only credits a source after verifying its credibility. He loves the popular Shonen anime, Black Clover, for its memorable characters and their development throughout the story.



When not racking his brain behind his next anime story, Gokul likes to play video games, read manga, and play football. Know More