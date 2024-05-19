The New Gate episode 7: Exact release date and time, what to expect, and more

The New Gate episode 7 is scheduled to be released on May 26, 2024, at 1:30 am Japanese Standard Time, as revealed on the official website of the anime series. The series will air on TV channels like BS11 and Tokyo MX in Japan. International viewers, meanwhile, will be able to stream it on Crunchyroll and Bilibili.

The previous episode saw Shin registering Tiera as an adventurer as the latter accepted her first quest. While they were on their way to Fanrid, Shin, and Tiera were ambushed by bandits. While dealing with them, Shin got injured and was later claimed down by Tiera.

The New Gate episode 7 releases on May 26

Shino (left) and Tiera (right) (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The New Gate episode 7 is set to be released at 1:30 am JST on May 26, 2024. However, the airing schedule of the series will vary according to different time zones.

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Daylight Time Saturday May 25, 2024 9:30 am Eastern Daylight Time Saturday May 25, 2024 12:30 pm British Summer Time Saturday May 25, 2024 5:30 pm Central European Summer Time Saturday May 25, 2024 6:30 pm Indian Standard Time Saturday May 25, 2024 10:00 pm Philippine Time Sunday May 25, 2024 12:30 am Japanese Standard Time Sunday May 26, 2024 1:30 am Australian Central Time Sunday May 26, 2024 2:00 am

Where to watch The New Gate episode 7?

Tiera as seen in the anime (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab & Cloud Hearts)

Crunchyroll is a legal streaming service that is a great option for international fans who want to watch The New Gate episode 7 and the entire series.

The series can also be streamed on Bilibili, but it has some restrictions in place for viewers as it is a Chinese website. Besides these two, the entire series will also be available on the YouTube channel of Muse Asia for viewers residing in Asia.

The New Gate episode 6 recap

Gaein as seen in the anime (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab & Cloud Hearts)

The New Gate episode 6 was titled Escort Mission. The episode commenced with Shin and Tiera on their way to the guild to register Tiera as an adventurer. Tiera got distracted as this was the first time she ventured into the city.

As soon as they reached the guild, Shin registered her. As there was a wait for Tiera's guild card, they enjoyed their time by visiting the food market.

They later accepted Tiera's guild card and Shin asked the guild whether there was a quest on the way to Fanrid, as they would be traveling that way. He accepted the request, got the Moon Sanctum into his pocket, and reached the point where he and Tiara would depart for Fanrid.

They met Gaein and Tsubaki, adventures who will be accompanying them on their journey to Bayreun, the quest Shin accepted.

Nakk as seen in the anime (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab & Cloud Hearts)

On their way, an awkward moment was created between these two parties as no one was talking. Gaein broke the ice and asked Tiera if she had killed anyone in her life. Shin told her that she needed to kill bandits who tried to ambush people like them.

They later revealed their skill set so that everyone would know what to expect of one another when facing a dire situation.

Unfortunately, their way was blocked by a bunch of bandits. Shin sent Nakk, the merchant who hired them, inside the carriage and got ready to fight. Tiera fired the starting blow after which the bandits were utterly defeated by Shin and his group.

Shin later forced the bandits to reveal how they knew about them, as they knew their adventurer ranks. Tiera comforted him before he could lose his personality.

What to expect from The New Gate episode 7?

Preview images of The New Gate episode 7 (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab & Cloud Hearts)

The New Gate episode 7 is titled Bayreun. According to the preview images and synopsis of this episode, Shin and Tiera would safely reach Bayreun. With their first quest together now complete, they will not wait further and travel towards their next destination.

As seen in the preview images, the next episode would see Shin meeting some more old subordinates, more specifically Girart. GIrart requested to duel Shin before he died and with Shin now back in the game, this duel could be possible. Will Shin duel an old friend just to satisfy his instincts or will he pity Girart due to his age and avoid fighting?

