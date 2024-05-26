The New Gate episode 8 is scheduled to be released on June 2, 2024, at 1:30 am Japanese Standard Time, as revealed on the official website of the anime series. The series will air on TV channels like BS11 and Tokyo MX in Japan. International viewers, meanwhile, will be able to stream it on Crunchyroll and Bilibili.

The previous episode saw Shin and Tiera reach Bayuern and buy a new carriage to help them reach Fanrid. The episode then saw Shin reach Fanrid, where he met his old companion, Girart.

The New Gate episode 8 release date and time

Tiera as seen in the anime (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab & Cloud Hearts)

The New Gate episode 8 is set to be released at 1:30 am JST on June 2, 2024. However, the airing schedule of the series will vary according to different time zones. Some of them are:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Daylight Time Saturday June 1, 2024 9:30 am Eastern Daylight Time Saturday June 1 , 2024 12:30 pm British Summer Time Saturday June 1 , 2024 5:30 pm Central European Summer Time Saturday June 1 , 2024 6:30 pm Indian Standard Time Saturday June 1 , 2024 10:00 pm Philippine Time Sunday June 1 , 2024 12:30 am Japanese Standard Time Sunday June 1 , 2024 1:30 am Australian Central Time Sunday June 2, 2024 2:00 am

Where to watch The New Gate episode 8?

Gaein as seen in the anime (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab & Cloud Hearts)

Crunchyroll is a legal streaming service that is a great option for international fans who want to watch The New Gate episode 8 and the entire series.

The series can also be streamed on Bilibili, but it has some restrictions in place for viewers as it is a Chinese website. Besides these two, the entire series will also be available on the YouTube channel of Muse Asia for viewers residing in Asia.

The New Gate episode 7 recap

Tiera as seen in the anime (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab & Cloud Hearts)

The New Gate episode 8 was titled Bayuern. The episode commenced with Shin and Tiera reaching Bayuern and bidding farewell to the people who accompanied them on their journey. As they were about to depart for Fanrid, Shin thought of buying a carriage as Tiera complained that it was difficult to sit on carriages.

So, they visited a nearby shop and selected a carriage. The owner requested that they arrange a horse that would pull the carriage. Schnee called Shin right around this time, and Shin left the responsibility of securing a horse to Schnee. Shin and Tiera stayed at a hotel for the night in their separate rooms.

Schnee as seen in the anime (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab & Cloud Hearts)

The next day, Schnee appeared with a Gruefazio Jade, a sacred beast that has a level of 650, but the one Schnee brought had a horn, hinting that it had a level even higher than a normal one. The monster was colossal; however, it could reduce its size to that of a horse, so their carriage was now ready to depart for Fanrid.

Shin modified the carriage's spare parts so that it didn't wobble too much. They departed for Fanrid and got eyed by people who saw a sacred beast pulling their carriage. As soon as they reached Fanrid, they were greeted by two people who were Girart's grandchildren. They escorted Shin inside the place where the former met his old companion, Girart.

What to expect from The New Gate episode 8 (speculative)?

Preview images of episode 8 (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab & Cloud Hearts)

The New Gate episode 8 is titled What is entrusted. As teased in the previous episode and as seen in the preview images, the fight between Shin and Girart has already started. Shin's reason for meeting Girart was because the latter was about to die and wanted to die the strongest person he knew before he passed away.

As fans are already expecting, the next episode could decide whether the series will be remembered by the fandom considering how it would feature one of the biggest fights in the series yet. Will Girart emerge as the victor in the most important battle of his life?

