The New Gate episode 9: Exact release date and time, what to expect, and more

The New Gate episode 9 is scheduled to be released on June 9, 2024, at 1:30 am Japanese Standard Time, as revealed on the official website of the anime series. The series will air on TV channels like BS11 and Tokyo MX in Japan, while international viewers, will be able to stream it on Crunchyroll and Bilibili.

The previous episode saw the much-awaited battle between Girart and Shin. These two ripped apart a forest in their battle as Girart transformed into his beast form, however, the battle ended with Shin as the victor.

The New Gate episode 9 release date and time

Schnee as seen in the anime (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab & Cloud Hearts)

The New Gate episode 9 is set to be released at 1:30 am JST on June 9, 2024. However, the airing schedule of the series will vary according to different time zones. Some of them are:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Daylight Time Saturday June 8, 2024 9:30 am Eastern Daylight Time Saturday June 8 , 2024 12:30 pm British Summer Time Saturday June 8 , 2024 5:30 pm Central European Summer Time Saturday June 8 , 2024 6:30 pm Indian Standard Time Saturday June 8 , 2024 10:00 pm Philippine Time Sunday June 9 , 2024 12:30 am Japanese Standard Time Sunday June 9 , 2024 1:30 am Australian Central Time Sunday June 9, 2024 2:00 am

Where to watch The New Gate episode 9?

Crunchyroll is a legal streaming service that is a great option for international fans who want to watch The New Gate episode 9 and the entire series.

The series can also be streamed on Bilibili, but it has some restrictions in some countries for viewers as it is a Chinese website. Besides these two, the entire series will also be available on the YouTube channel of Muse Asia for viewers residing in Asia.

The New Gate episode 8 recap

Shin as seen in the anime (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab & Cloud Hearts)

The New Gate episode 8 was titled Trust and the Trusted. The episode commenced where it left in the previous episode as Girart welcomed Shin and his friends to his nation. After introducing Shin to his subordinates, the two old buddies sit separately from the others and discuss the old times when Girart was Shin's apprentice.

After some pep talk, Girart revealed that he would die in a few days and his dying wish was to fight the strongest person he knows, Shin. After putting a lot of thought into it, Shin accepted the request of his old friend, and their final battle was set for the next week. During this week, Girart requested Shin's help in repairing his gear which the protagonist gladly did.

Girart's beast form as seen in the anime (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab & Cloud Hearts)

A week flew like thin air and the day of the final battle arrived. Both fighters traveled to a nearby forest and bid farewell to their subordinates before entering the forest. As soon as they entered the forest, Shin and Girart charged towards each other. Girart made full use of the gear Shin repaired and managed to overpower him in some moments.

After Shin got the upper hand in battle, Girart transformed into his beast form and surprised Shin with his speed. Girart was able to sneak in on Shin and was about to deliver the final blow but his health worsened. He claimed that Shin was holding back against him, upon which the protagonist unleashed his full power which shook the forest. After this, Girart bid farewell to Shin as the latter returned with Girart's corpse.

What to expect from The New Gate episode 9 (speculative)?

Girart as seen in the anime (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab & Cloud Hearts)

The New Gate episode 9 is titled The Queen of Bayrelicht. After the death of Girart in the battle against Shin, the next episode could see the protagonist and his group leave Girart's nation and return home.

Sadly, The New Gate episode 8 was the weakest so far from the animation perspective as it looked sloppy. Hopefully, this was just an episode thing as the series has entered its second half where things are expected to get interesting.

