The rarest Saiyan in Dragon Ball overshadows Broly's legendary status 

Broly is considered the rarest Saiyan in Dragon Ball by the majority of the fandom, and for good reason. He is one of the strongest fights in the series, even in his base form. He can also transform into one of the rarest Super Saiyan Transformations, the Legendary Super Saiyan.

However, this could be a misconception due to the lack of attention from fans because there exists another Saiyan who fits right under the definition of a rare Saiyan, and that is Trunks, the son of Vegeta.

He was crowned this title by his father due to his hair. This could seem trivial but his blue/purple hair was so rare that other half Saiyans, like Goten and Pan, had full black hair, unlike Vegeta's son.

Why Trunks is the rarest Saiyan in Dragon Ball and not Broly

The legendary Super Saiyan as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Broly is a member of the Saiyan species, just like the series' main protagonists, Goku and Vegeta. Although he hasn't appeared in the Dragon Ball series, he is still a canon character as he was designed by the original author of the series, Akira Toriyama.

He was introduced during the movie The Legendary Super Saiyan. He was born the same day as Goku and Vegeta and was annoyed by Goku's continuous weeping. Unfortunately, Planet Vegeta, the planet of the Saiyans, was destroyed right at this time. However, he ascended and managed to escape with his father.

Paragus, Broly's father, feared his son because he was so strong as a baby. So, he placed a crown that controlled his ki and prevented him from going berserk. Later in the movie, when Goku and Vegeta arrived on the planet where he was staying, he showcased his rare Super Saiyan form, the Legendary Super Saiyan.

His hair turned green during the initial stage of his form and turned golden, just like a Super Saiyan, in his final form. The form was so powerful that he could beat Goku, considered as the strongest Saiyan by the fandom, in the blink of an eye. This could have led to fans thinking that Paragus' son was the rarest Saiyan because of his Legendary Super Saiyan transformation.

Trunks as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

However, Vegeta busted this myth in the Dragon Ball series when he claimed that his son, Trunks, was the rarest form of a Saiyan he had ever seen. This was due to his hair color, which was not black. Saiyans have different characteristic properties, one of which is black hair. Even in half-Saiyans like Goten and Pan, their hair color was black.

Although there hasn't been a power-up related to Trunks's different hair, this could have made the rarest form of Saiyan in the series, according to Vegeta. His hair was showcased as purple in the Z series and blue in the Super series.

The controversy over Trunks's hair color

Trunks's hair as seen in the anime Z (left) and Super (right) (Image via Toei Animation)

Most anime fans would have noticed Trunks having two hair colors throughout the Dragon Ball series. This color change could have been a mishap from the production team of the anime series.

Bulma had purple hair in the manga series, but she had blue hair in the anime. This change also led to Trunks being introduced in the Z series with purple hair. This mishap was cleared in the Super series as Trunks's hair was colored blue, just like Bulma's.

Read Also:

8 Dragon Ball characters turned real with AI

Dragon Ball fans fume over DAIMA ruining this fan-favorite duo

Will Dragon Ball Daima continue the story after Dragon Ball Super? Explained