The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist in Another World episode 11 is set to be released on, Saturday, March 18, 2023, at 9.30 am JST. The anime is currently available on the streaming platform Crunchyroll for worldwide fans to enjoy.

The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist in Another World's protagonist is the strongest onmyouji user, Haruyoshi Kuga. On his deathbed, he manages to be reincarnated in another realm with the help of a successfully hidden ritual. With this, he is reborn into a distinguished wizard family as Seika Lamprogue.

Despite being from a wizard family, Seika is born without any magical abilities. He soon, however, finds out that his old onmyouji talents are far superior to the magic of the new realm. This causes him to announce that he doesn’t require magic.

The series has been well-received by fans so far, with many even considering it to be one of the best winter anime series to have come out this year. The anime also has very good ratings which is a major reason behind its popularity worldwide.

The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist in Another World episode 11 release date across time zones

The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist in Another World anime episode 11, will be released on March 18, 2023, at 9.30 am JST. The upcoming episode will be streamed worldwide on Crunchyroll and Funimation and will be aired on local Japanese broadcasting channels such as AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS 11, and DMM TV.

The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist in Another World anime can be viewed by fans on Crunchyroll for free with ads. However, for an ad-free experience, fans will need to switch to premium subscription plans that have a 14-day free trial period.

Here are the release timings for episode 11 along with their respective time zones.

Pacific Standard Time: Friday, March 17, at 4.30 pm

Central Standard Time: Friday, March 17, at 6.30 pm

Eastern Standard Time: Friday, March 17, at 7.30 pm

India Standard Time: Saturday, March 18, at 6.00 am

Japan Standard Time: Saturday, March 18, at 9.30 am

Central European Time: Saturday, March 18, at 1.30 pm

Eastern European Time: Saturday, March 18, at 2.30 pm

Eastern Indonesian Time: Saturday, March 18, at 9.30 am

What to expect from episode 11?

Group of devils who are tasked with hunting Amyu (Image via Studio Blanc)

Seeing how The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist in Another World episode 10 focused on Seika and his blooming relationship with The Holy Princess Fiona, this upcoming episode could see the tone of the anime shifting to a darker side.

The group of devils who were introduced in episode 9 could make a comeback to kill the hero of the prophecy, forcing Seika to demonstrate his strength. However, another possibility could be that episode 11 focuses on Seika's adventures with Fiona while he is on spring break.

A brief recap of The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist in Another World episode 10

In The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist in Another World episode 10, fans see Seika inviting Amyu to meet her family, saying that his father wanted to meet the swordsman who could use all the magical elements. He also invited Mabel, telling her that his family would love to meet the daughter of Baron Crane.

On returning home, Seika and the others were greeted by his brother Luft Lamprogue and servant Edis, who also happened to be Yifa's father. Next, they were greeted by Seika's brother Gly, who also challenged him to a duel. However, Amyu jumped in to intervene, stating that Gly should fight her instead.

Although Gly didn't take her seriously at first, Amyu soon proved her caliber to him. She was almost able to overpower Gly when he used a trick to distract her, which led to her losing the fight.

The Holy Princess Fiona Urd Aleglife (Image via Studio Blanc)

A woman who is introduced by Gly as Princess Fiona Urd Aleglife aka The Holy Princess then arrives at the scene. Seika explained that 15 years ago, a priestess in a temple gave birth to a child whose father was the Emperor. This child is called The Holy Princess as she bears the blood of both a priestess and the royal line.

During dinner, Fiona and Seika engaged in a conversation about dragons, where he described to her how he and Yifa rode on the back of a dragon during their investigation in Astiria.

Then we see Seika's father talking to Edis in a flashback sequence. Here, Edis expresses his anger at Yifa being made Seika's servant.

Later that night, Amyu visited Seika's room to hang out and talk about their future plans. She told him that after graduating from the lower grades, she will once again become an adventurer. Seika promises her that they will go on adventures together after they graduate.

For the rest of the episode, Seika, Amyu, Gly, and The Holy Princess go out sightseeing. During this, The Holy Princess and Seika were seen enjoying each other's company, while Amyu appeared to be slightly envious of their increasing closeness. However, during one perilous incident, they were saved by Amyu and Gly, which appeared to disappoint Fiona as she wanted to be saved by Seika. To compensate, he gifted her with a hairband as the episode ended on a happy note.

