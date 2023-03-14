Chainsaw Man chapter 123 is set to be released on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at 12 am JST. Fans can read the chapter on Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump Magazine, MangaPlus, Viz Media’s website, and Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app.

In the previous chapter, we saw Fami and Yoshida talking about the great king of terror prophecy by Nostradamus coming to pass. After that, Yoru is attacked by a mysterious devil, and people around her abruptly commit suicide. The following events have increased the hype fans have for chapter 123.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Chainsaw Man manga.

Denji saving Yoru and other major revelations to expect from Chainsaw Man chapter 123

1) Yoru fighting the new Devil

Yoru running from the Devil with the name of a primal fear (Image via Viz Media)

In Chainsaw Man chapter 122, Yoru sees people abruptly committing suicide and summons her Ruler Sword in preparation for a fight. However, the dead bodies in front of her shift into a pile and start to morph, which makes her realize that she’ll not be able to win this fight. This causes her to retreat as the chapter’s final page shows a devil arising from within the pile of corpses.

Yoru’s fear of fighting this mysterious devil indicates its terror and strength. Thus, it’s unlikely that she’ll be able to outrun it in chapter 123. She will have to fight the devil or, at the very least, defend herself against its attacks.

2) Identity of the new devil being revealed

Fami Talking to Yoshida in Chainsaw Man chapter 122 (Image via Viz Media)

In the previous chapter, Fami revealed to Yoshida that a devil with the name of a primal fear had already appeared on earth. She mentioned that this is the first of the devils who will shepherd the world to the ultimate terror. However, before she could reveal the name, the scene shifted.

According to fans, Fami’s revelation concerns the devil that appeared before Yoru at the end of the last chapter. This has caused many to speculate that in the upcoming chapter, author Fujimoto will reveal the identity of the mysterious devil.

Some believe that the devil in question is one of the Four Horsemen, the Death Devil. However, others believe that it’s a primal devil powerful enough to scare the likes of Yoru, aka the War Devil. It’ll be interesting to see the mysterious devil's identity being revealed in Chainsaw Man chapter 123.

3) Denji rescuing Yoru

Yoru and Denji as seen in the anime (Image via Viz Media)

In Chainsaw Man chapter 122, Yoru seemed completely terrified at the emergence of the new devil from the pile of corpses. She even stated that she’d not be able to win against the devil in a fight, choosing to retreat instead. This proves that Yoru won’t come out of it unscathed if they were to fight and would probably face serious damage.

This has prompted some fans to speculate that Denji will come to Yoru’s rescue in chapter 123, fending off the new devil with his Chainsaw Man abilities. This could also be how she learns the truth about Denji’s true identity and his ties to her one true enemy, the Chainsaw Devil.

4) Nostradamus's prophecy coming true

Yoshida talking about Nostradamus' prophecy (Image via Viz Media)

In chapter 122, Yoshida tells Fami about Nostradamus’ “Great King of Terror” prophecy. He revealed how the prophecy predicted that a great king of terror would descend on the world in the seventh month of 1999.

He mentioned that Public Safety was taking the prophecy seriously and conducting experiments with 30 convicts, making them contract the Future Devil to find out the date of death. According to him, the Future Devil predicted the date of death for 23 out of 30 convicts in July 1999. He also revealed that Public Safety believes these convicts are related to the prophecy.

With so much importance being given to this prophecy, there is a chance that it will come true in Chainsaw Man chapter 123. We might also learn more details about how the convicts’ death is related to the prophecy.

Furthermore, Fami revealed in chapter 122 that a devil with the name of a primal fear has appeared on Earth. The devil in question could be the one Nostradamus’ Great King of Terror prophecy talks about.

5) Yoshida getting involved

Yoshida talking to Fami in Chainsaw Man chapter 122 (Image via Viz Media)

Hirofumi Yoshida belongs to a task force that has been ordered to keep Denji safe. Thus, his involvement with a potential primal devil will force Yoshida to take action.

In the previous chapter, Fami revealed to Yoshida that at the East District Tamano Apartments, a devil with the name of a primal fear had appeared. She even told him the devil’s name, which we couldn’t catch due to the scene shifting.

This information from Fami could lead to Yoshida taking action in Chainsaw Man chapter 123. We know that Yoshida is a proficient devil hunter, which makes his expertise helpful for Denji if he fights against the unnamed devil in this upcoming chapter.

