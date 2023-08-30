The secret to the One Piece manga's recent natural disasters is finally revealed (& Shanks knew all along) 

A recent One Piece video from the YouTube channel Dawn and Dusk presents an interesting theory about Shanks' crew and the existence of Antarctica in the world of One Piece. This theory explores the mysteries surrounding Shanks and his crew and provides insights into the origins of the natural disasters shaking the foundations of the One Piece world.
With meticulous detail, the theory suggests a link between Shanks, his crew, and Antarctica, which exists in the One Piece world. It delves into the possibility that this pivotal character in the series has significant connections to this mysterious region, adding an extra layer of intrigue to his persona.
In addition, the theory also addresses the puzzling occurrence of natural disasters in the One Piece world, such as tsunamis and earthquakes that have been wreaking havoc ever since the tragic downfall of the Lulusia Kingdom. It explores the possible reasons behind these calamities and provides insightful explanations grounded in the distinctive dynamics of the One Piece universe.
As fans anxiously anticipate the continuation of the One Piece storyline, theories such as the one proposed by Dawn and Dusk offer a captivating perspective on the intricate and interconnected universe of the series. Each new revelation and exploration only adds to the allure of One Piece, making it an adventure that both longtime enthusiasts and newcomers alike should embark upon.
Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for the One Piece manga.
One Piece manga's natural disasters
The theory provides a thorough analysis of different events and mysteries within the fictional world of One Piece. It examines the causes and impacts of occurrences like earthquakes, tsunamis, and rising sea levels.
The theory also examines the underlying importance of places such as Elbaf and the Arctic. Furthermore, it suggests that the character Shanks, who plays a significant role in the series, might have significant ties to these enigmas. This summary aims to capture the key arguments and principles in this theory.
The theory begins by addressing the occurrence of earthquakes and tsunamis in the world of One Piece, specifically after a large cavity is discovered in the ruins of Lulusia. It suggests that there is a connection between this cavity, the seismic disturbances, and the rising sea levels within the series.
It proposes that the one-meter increase in sea levels worldwide could be caused by melting polar ice within the One Piece universe, similar to processes in our real world. This melting could potentially be influenced by warm seawater infiltrating these ice formations.
To explain this phenomenon, the theory proposes the presence of geothermal activity and subaquatic volcanoes within the One Piece world. According to this theory, when the Mother Flame technique was used, it created a large cavity beneath the seabed's region where geothermal energy is emitted.
This cavity triggered volcanic eruptions underwater, causing magma to flow out. As a result, seawater entered the cavity and heated up through geothermal energy, leading to increased temperatures.
According to the theory, ocean currents in the world of One Piece played a vital role in distributing warm seawater globally. This process also triggered seismic activities worldwide, which accelerated the flow of heated water towards the polar regions.
In these regions, the massive ice masses would have experienced warming from the inflow of warmer seawater. This would ultimately result in a one-meter rise in global sea levels.
The theory effectively addresses possible counterarguments by explaining that, despite a constant influx of water into the massive cavity, the rise in global sea levels stopped at one meter. This halt is attributed to the heated seawater reaching the bottom of the cavern, interacting with sediment layers, and reintegrating into the global oceanic circulation system.
The theory then explores the significance of Elbaf, an island populated by giants in the One Piece world. It suggests that Shanks, a character known for his various connections and adventures, could be drawn to Elbaf because of its historical importance. The theory proposes that Elbaf may play a crucial role in the ongoing storyline of the series.
It is believed that Shanks may have encountered a marine giant named Saul at least 22 years before the current storyline, which was before the Red-Haired Pirates were formally established.
There could be interesting connections between the Red-Haired Pirates and the island of Elbaf. These connections may involve aspects of Elbaf's culture, history, and a mysterious giant egg. There is speculation that future events in the series could focus on Elbaf and its importance to the overall story.
Final thoughts
In the current arc of One Piece manga, the story is progressing with great momentum on Egghead Island. As the Straw Hat Pirates set sail towards this intriguing island, it becomes clear that long-awaited mysteries are about to be unveiled.
The clues and theories presented in previous analyses hold the potential for a captivating array of revelations, all within grasp as the crew navigates this unexplored territory of One Piece.
Furthermore, the theory speculates about Elbaf, a hidden sanctuary for giants that holds its own secrets and ties to history. This suggests that a potentially larger and more fascinating journey lies ahead. The land of giants could potentially reveal not only the mysteries of the past but also provide insight into the enigmatic One Piece itself.
The anticipated clash between iconic characters in the One Piece world is a topic that cannot be overlooked. The convergence of powerful and mysterious figures such as Shanks, Blackbeard, and Dragon holds the potential to reshape the beloved saga's landscape, making it an event of significant magnitude.
