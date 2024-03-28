The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 23: A Demonic Fusion

The Liones arc continues in The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 23 with another threat to the city: the fusion of Galand and Melascula. Unlike the prior arcs, which were at least three to four episodes each and ended conclusively, this arc has continued for six episodes as of the time of writing.

After several misunderstandings and problems amongst the Four Knights, Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 23 gives the heroes a very tough fight. There's no one to come to their aid nor any surprise help this time, it's just the Four Knights, Percival's group, and the Holy Knights of Liones against the monstrous fusion of Galand and Melascula.

Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 23: The Terror of Mela-Galand

The fused terror

Mela-Galand in 'Four Knights of the Apocalypse' episode 23 (Image via Telecom Animation Film)

Though the two commandments were defeated in episode 21, they returned with a vengeance in episode 23. At the same time when Lancelot was going through trauma due to Jericho returning, everyone else was headed back to the castle. Their celebrations were cut short as the fused monster emerged from a fog and attacked.

Befitting a fusion of the two, it's an ugly combination of Galand's head and body with Melascula's arms, tail, serpent head, and multiple arms. It's also ridiculously tough. It not only negated Gawain's teleport attack but also tanked and dodged at least three other attacks from Percival and Tristan, including Tristan's Falling Star. Its sheer presence and aura were enough to to send the Liones Holy Knights back.

The only thing that causes it to flinch is Gawain's area-of-effect lava spell Sunshine burst that nearly liquified it and Percival. Donny and Tristan ensured Percival's survival with Donny's telekinisis magic. Unfortunately, while this did a lot of damage, Mela-Galand cast a spell that threw off everyone's equilibrium and resulted in everyone running into each other.

Gawain's true form?

Gawain's child form (and Donny being forced to carry her) in 'Four Knights of the Apocalypse' episode 23 (Image via Telecom Animation Film)

A shocking turn of events came when Gawain's magic was all used up. She turned from an adult into a kid after using the lava spell. Everyone was surprised by this and Donny had to take her off the field. Since the strongest of their number was knocked out and asleep, the others had to regroup and fight back.

Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 23 showcases another of Gawain's major flaws and weaknesses: much like her fight against Pellegarde showing that she has a lot of power but little finesse or experience, this shows that she burns through her power too quickly and thus has to revert to her smaller size when that happens.

It's yet another drawback for the strongest of the Four Knights. Her attitude is a problem already, being very arrogant about her abilities. She has that in common with the other knights. They all have something that drags them down, whether it's Percival still growing or Lancelot's going it alone.

Liones' counterattack

The true cause of the equilibrium problems was discovered by Hendrickson and Dreyfus: the fused monster's magic was a potent nerve toxin gained from the venom of demon world snakes. Nasiens' Misty Rain: Detoxification technique cured everyone effected from the poison, since he's immune.

It also enabled Liones' Holy Knights to begin a counterattack. Though the monster was unaffected by Dreyfus' Silken Skewer, Isolde's Time Bomb made more of an impression on it. After everything the heroes have done, mostly by themselves, Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 23 has a welcome surprise: the entirety of Liones' Holy Knights all fighting the massive Mela-Galand monster.

To their credit, they do manage to bring it crashing down. All of that hope and encouragement aided Percival in raising his mini Hope magic clone army that would heal everyone's injuries, including Dreyfus' back pain. Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 23 ends with Percival finally able to do lasting damage to Mela-Galand: slicing into one of it's massive arms and making it bleed.

Final Thoughts

Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 23 is a tour de force of a fight scene episode, with the entire episode focusing on Liones' defenders having to battle the massive fusion Mela-Galand. There's no grandiose scheme here, no power plays, just a major monster threatening a city.

The Liones arc has been going for quite a while now, which isn't a surprise given that it was set as Percival's group's destination as far back as episode 9. It's featured returning heroes like Meliodas and Prince Tristan, returning villains, and more than a few new characters like Gawain.

Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 23 is a turning point, with the terror of Mela-Galand on full display. The heroes are starting to rally together, which should serve them well in the future. Though it does seem like Percival will potentially finish Mela-Galand off, it's worth considering everyone helped to get the beast distracted and hurt enough.