The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 24: Mela-Galand defeated

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 24 is the first season finale for Seven Deadly Sins' sequel series. Unlike most season finales, which usually end at the end of an arc, this one ends right as the main villain Arthur Pendragon finally takes to the field to address the Four Knights directly towards the end of the Chaos in Liones arc.

The Liones arc is one of the longest manga arcs, with 31 chapters. The anime has well over seven episodes dedicated to it so far, with each covering a couple of chapters. This contrasts the last six arcs which have had at least three episodes and covered as much as 10 chapters apiece. A second season has been confirmed to be airing in October 2024, so, Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 24 is the last the audience will see of this world for a few months.

Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 24 sees Mela-Galand finally dead and Arthur Pendragon appears

Percival's upgrades and Isodle's magic hurt Mela-Galand

Percival and Isodle fight Mela-Galand in Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 24 (Image via Telecom Animation Film)

Infusing himself with Hope Magic was a good move for Percival because it hurt Mela-Galand when nothing else could do lasting damage as in Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 24. This included slicing up one of its arms as Levi did to the Beast Titan in Attack on Titan. This causes the monster to bleed profusely, stagger in more than one instance, and barely able to defend itself.

The other assistance was Isodle's magic. Her time bombs hurt Mela-Galand, and when combined with Percival's Hope Clones, it provided a versatile range of offense and defense to help save her and hit the creature. Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 24 shows that everyone's efforts in episode 23 weren't in vain, the beast is beginning to slow down and take damage.

It helped that Mela-Galand only relied on pure strength or magical trickery at the time. The massive creature escalated the battle by activating Critical Over: an overdrive, a last-ditch effort ability that amplified its magic and defenses. While it could swat Percival aside like a twig and nearly squeeze the life out of him, Isodle's Love Bomb-powered mace cut off its tail and saved Percival.

Prince Tristan's uncontrollable power seals Mela-Galand's fate

Being the son of Meliodas and Elizabeth, Prince Tristan has the powers of a demon and goddess inside him. The former two show up in Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 24, worried as Tristan's demon powers begin taking over. When Tristan only uses his Demon powers, he loses control of himself and becomes increasingly violent.

Mela-Galand was a perfect demonstration of that, being ripped apart piece by piece. Prince Tristan rips Melascula's face off of the body and destroys it. He stabs the main body slowly until the hilt of one sword is buried in the monster, forcibly tears the snake-like torso off and out of the fused monster's head slowly, despite it screaming at him to stop, and then throws his other sword at it to finally kill it.

Despite Percival's calls for him to stop, Tristan doesn't let up on continuing to stab and ravage the dead monster's body. His dark magic destroys the Hands of the Dead that Mela-Galand attempted to use to kill everyone else. He sent for Lancelot to help him get out of that state or else he'd turn on his companions, allies, and everyone else in reach.

King Arthur shows himself

King Arthur's godly entrance in Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 24 (Image via Telecom Animation film)

As the heroes turned to fetch Lancelot, a loud and slow clapping sound and voice in everyone's heads announced itself. Arthur Pendragon spoke to all the combatants on the field, saying he was impressed by the Four Knights' combat prowess and disappointed in Gawain for leaving his side.

His entrance befits his arrogant attitude, using his magic to make rubble and debris float up and create a staircase out of it to descend as the sun breaks through the darkened sky as if he were a god. Though a ship is shown with all his Holy Knights aboard like Ironside, Arthur's entrance commands attention.

Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 24 shows Arthur Pendragon's combat prowess and magic. In addition to Meliodas running out of his castle to face his old foe to show how serious the situation has become, Percival and Tristan try their luck. Percival rushes Arthur, angered by memories of his grandfather being killed by Ironside, only to be flicked away. Tristan's fate is the same, despite a good effort he is in worse straits than Percival with a hole through his armor.

Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 24 in review, season review

As a final demonstration of his power, Arthur activates King's Authority. This large and flashy technique puts an almost peacock-like plume of many weapons made of light behind him and immobilizes everyone present. The episode ends with everyone unable to move, while Arthur menacingly continues his slow advancement down his stairs.

Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 24 is a harrowing place to end season one of Four Knights of the Apocalypse. The animation is stellar and avoids the problems that befell the original Seven Deadly Sins, the character writing is strong with everyone from Percival's Platoon to the Four Knights all having character arcs and flaws, and the action is easy to follow.

Final thoughts

As far as the series overall goes, it is a worthy sequel to the original. Time has passed, heroes have grown up, and new generations take their place as protagonists. Season 2 will be the make-or-break point, as the latter seasons of Seven Deadly Sins had terrible animation and other problems that caused it to fall out of favor with fans.

Until that time, fans can enjoy Four Knights of the Apocalypse on Netflix and read the manga. The original Seven Deadly Sins is also available on Netflix.