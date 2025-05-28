The Shiunji Family Children episode 9: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Shiunji Family Children episode 9 is set to release on Tuesday, June 3, 2025 at 10:30 PM JST according to the series’ official website. With Ouka having ran off to Yamanashi for some reason, the upcoming installment should see Arata and possibly another sibling chase after and find her.

Although formal leaks for the television anime series of the spring 2025 season are unlikely, The Shiunji Family Children episode 9 at least has officially confirmed its release information.

The Shiunji Family Children episode 9 release date and time

Trending

Arata and possibly one other sibling should chase after Ouka in The Shiunji Family Children episode 9 (Image via Doga Kobo)

The Shiunji Family Children episode 9 will air on Japanese television networks at 10:30 PM JST on Tuesday, June 3, 2025. Almost every other time zone and region on the planet will see this translate to a release sometime on May 22 locally as well. However, there are some that may see the installment air very early the next day instead. Exact time of release will vary by specific region and time zone.

The Shiunji Family Children episode 9 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 6:30 AM, Tuesday, June 3, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 9:30 AM, Tuesday, June 3, 2025 British Summer Time 2:30 PM, Tuesday, June 3, 2025 Central European Summer Time 3:30 PM, Tuesday, June 3, 2025 Indian Standard Time 7 PM, Tuesday, June 3, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 9:30 PM, Tuesday, June 3, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 10:30 PM, Tuesday, June 3, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 11:00 PM, Tuesday, June 3, 2025

Where to watch The Shiunji Family Children episode 9

The Shiunji Family Children episode 9 should also explain why Ouka went to Yamanashi specifically in the first place (Image via Doga Kobo)

The upcoming spring 2025 anime series has already confirmed that it will be streamed internationally via Crunchyroll’s platform. This was confirmed via Crunchyroll’s release of its full lineup and schedule for its spring 2025 anime season offerings. Unfortunately, there are no alternate language dubs announced for the series as of this article’s writing.

The Shiunji Family Children episode 8 recap

Expand Tweet

The Shiunji Family Children episode 8 began with Minami reflecting on the previous episode’s events, implying she had feelings for Arata in the process. The other siblings argued about the final result, but Arata said what mattered was Minami not having any regrets. She then walked in on them discussing this and said she was content with how things played out. Minami then mused on how she, like some of her sisters, had begun developing romantic feelings for Arata.

Ouka then asked to talk with Kotono about her proclamation regarding Arata the other night. She wanted to know how serious Kotono was since this involved all of them. This prompted her to reveal she knew Ouka confessed her love to Arata. Ouka responded that she had no feelings for or involvement with Arata, but this didn’t seem to be the truth. A few days later, Banri then asked Arata to sneak into her nursing school with her so she could get a doll she forgot.

However, hiding from a security guard created a physically intimate moment between them. After getting the doll, Banri explained its importance to her and her pediatric work to make the kids feel happier and less alone. They left shortly thereafter without issue with Banri teasing him about their moment. The children were seen with Banri’s dolls the next day. The episode ended with Ouka getting a D on her mock test, going to Yamanashi and not returning in time for school.

What to expect from The Shiunji Family Children episode 9 (speculative)

Expand Tweet

The Shiunji Family Children episode 9 should begin with a focus on Ouka, detailing exactly why she went to Yamanashi in the first place and why she had yet to return home. More likely than not, this will have something to do with the poor grade she received on her mock test. However, it seems unlikely that she’d go all the way to Yamanashi to get some tutoring or study.

Instead, episode 9 should reveal some personal connection she has to Yamanashi, likely through her late adoptive mother. The episode should end with Arata going to Yamanashi and finding her, leading to a discussion about Ouka’s feelings for him likewise.

Related links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joseph Brogan Joseph has been working as an anime content specialist for Sportskeeda since the past 2.5 years. Primarily covering his core genre, he also contributes to popular culture writing news stories and cult classic features on older series.



Joseph holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Delaware, United States. His love of anime, combined with his background in literature, influenced his interest in engaging readers through the written word. He maintains complete accuracy in his content by verifying each and every piece of information regardless of how long it takes, and ensure that the output is impartial and free of bias.



Chainsaw Man, One Piece, Berserk, Undead Unluck, Re:ZERO, Tower of God, Jujutsu Kaisen, Inuyasha, and Fire Punch are some of Joseph’s favorite animanga. His exposure to 4kids' Sonic X series, One Piece, Yu-Gi-Oh, and Dragon Ball Z on Toonami fueled his enthusiasm for the medium.



When not dissecting anime plots, Joseph likes to cook, play games, work on cars, browse new music, and watch pro wrestling, especially AEW. He also enjoys ocean-based activities - beach trips, fishing, swimming and watersports. Know More