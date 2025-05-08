The Shiunji Family Children episode 6 release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Shiunji Family Children episode 6 is scheduled to be released on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST on AT-X and other pertinent channels in Japan, as per the anime's official website. After that, the episode will be available on Crunchyroll and other digital services, with English subtitles.

In the previous episode, Seiha approached Arata to play Twister with her. She wanted to check whether she had developed any feelings for the boy. Likewise, Ouka invited Arata to play a video game. However, the gaming session ended rather embarrassingly for the duo.

In addition, the episode saw Kotono confess her actual feelings for Arata to everyone. Given how the episode ended, fans are excited about the release of The Shiunji Family Children episode 6.

The Shiunji Family Children episode 6 release date and time

The Shiunji sisters, as seen in the anime (Image via Doga Kobo)

According to the anime's official website and the full release schedule, The Shiunji Family Children episode 6 will be released on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST.

Here are the release dates and times for The Shiunji Family Children episode 6, as per the corresponding time zones:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Tuesday, May 13, 2025 6:30 AM Central Standard Time Tuesday, May 13, 2025 8:30 AM Eastern Standard Time Tuesday, May 13, 2025 9:30 AM Brazil Standard Time Tuesday, May 13, 2025 10:30 AM British Summer Time Tuesday, May 13, 2025 2:30 PM Central European Time Tuesday, May 13, 2025 3:30 Pm Indian Standard Time Tuesday, May 13, 2025 7 PM Philippine Standard Time Tuesday, May 13, 2025 9:30 PM Australian Central Standard Time Tuesday, May 13, 2025 11 PM

Where to watch The Shiunji Family Children episode 6?

Banri, as seen in the anime (Image via Doga Kobo)

The Shiunji Family Children episode 6 can be enjoyed on local Japanese channels like AT-X, Tokyo MX, Kansai TV, BS11, and others. Additionally, the episode will be digitally available on streaming sites like d Anime Store.

On the other hand, interested audiences from North America, South America, Central America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, CIS, and India can stream The Shiunji Family Children episode 6 on Crunchyroll. The episode will also be available on Ani-One Asia and Bilibili Global in selected regions.

The Shiunji Family Children episode 5 recap

Seiha, as seen in the episode (Image via Doga Kobo)

The episode begins with an awkward conversation between Arata and Seiha. Sometime later, Seiha visits Arata's room and says she wants to play Twister with her. At first, Arata speculates that Seiha must have accidentally purchased the game. However, the blue-haired girl says she wants to be sure whether she has developed feelings for Arata.

She doesn't want to harbor any unwanted feelings. Arata is slightly taken aback by Seiha's response. At any rate, the game begins. Arata becomes embarrassed as the Twister game forces him to get into awkward positions with Seiha. What's more, Seiha's continuous commentary on her feelings makes it difficult for him. Eventually, Seiha realizes that she doesn't yet have any feelings for Arata and leaves.

Ouka, as seen in the episode (Image via Doga Kobo)

Following that, the episode shows a moment between Ouka and Arata playing a video game together. Arata notices a cute side to Ouka as she plays the game. At one point, Ouka gets up to head for the washroom. Yet, instead, she grabs Arata from behind to make him lose in the game.

Arata tries to fight back, and as a result, he falls over Ouka. At this moment, Ouka sees Arata's manly side. She eventually breaks free from the reverie and dashes outside. Meanwhile, Arata struggles to grapple with the situation. In the next segment, the episode shows the Shiunji girls watching a movie together.

They discuss concepts of love and other complexities. Ouka and others think Kotono won't understand much since she's still in middle school. However, Kotono has had enough. As everyone is about to leave the room, Kotono shouts at them and says she loves Arata romantically.

Kotono, as seen in the episode (Image via Doga Kobo)

She mentions how glad she is to know that they aren't blood-related. As such, she can marry Arata in the future. Elsewhere, Arata's father, Kaname, asks Arata whether he has a lover. Arata is slightly offset by Kaname's question.

Eventually, Kaname talks about Arata's mother, including how he was enamored by her beauty when he married her. After Arata and Kaname's conversation, the episode transitions to a scene where a young girl named Chihiro is seen with someone resembling Arata Shiunji. The episode ends with this dream-like sequence, which suggests a time-skip to Arata's future.

What to expect in The Shiunji Family Children episode 6? (speculative)

Chihiro and her mother (Image via Doga Kobo)

The Shiunji Family Children episode 6 will continue the adaptation from chapter 14 of Reiji Miyajima's original manga series.

As a result, the episode will likely show a moment between Minami and Arata, where the latter will guide his sister on her training. In addition, the episode might show the other Shiunji sisters' reaction to Kotono's confession.

