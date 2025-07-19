The strange proportions of the Titans in Attack on Titan, but proof of Isayama’s genius

Posterity seems to favor Attack on Titan, as time does not seem to dull its shine. It has been years since the story ended, but new lore unfolds about it all the time. Apart from new lore, the series also reveals new theories constantly. Many of these theories were hidden in plain sight, while some are more hidden and require a lot of thought. This is not surprising, as Attack on Titan is full of many themes.

When it comes to its theories and themes, a huge chunk is centered on the main characters, and this is not surprising. Attack on Titan’s main characters each help convey certain themes. Eren can be used to discuss free will and freedom; Reiner can be used to explore the dangers of brainwashing and indoctrination. However, when it comes to discussions, AOT fans seldom mention the progenitor of everything, Ymir Fritz.

Ymir’s character is an embodiment of everything Attack on Titan addresses. Through her backstory, one can better understand the themes of the story. There are also other aspects of her character that go unnoticed, one of them being the Titans. The body composition of Titans at times looks exaggerated or even silly, but this is an intentional move by Isayama. The weird proportions of Titans are meant to represent the whimsical nature of Ymir Fritz, who was never allowed to grow up.

Why the weird proportions of the Titans in Attack on Titan are a stroke of genius

Ymir fixing up Zeke's body (Image via MAPPA)

Ymir Fritz is the first Titan in the series, and the way she sees the world shapes the way Titans are. Before the various Titans were formed, all of them were used by Ymir simultaneously. After Ymir’s death, her powers were passed on to her ancestors, and they took different shapes and forms. These shapes and forms that each Titan took were created by Ymir in the coordinates.

Ymir creating the body parts of the Titans aligns with her ability to create something out of little. This ability was exploited by the successive Eldian Kings, as Ymir was bound to them. This is why they could control Eldians and turn them into Colossal Titans to form the walls. All they needed to do was borrow Ymir’s power; however, they couldn’t freely control the outcomes as they envisioned, and the Titans' physiology is proof of that.

An angry Ymir is shown in Attack on Titan anime (Image via MAPPA)

The Titans have the weirdest proportions that should simply not work, and in some cases, they do not. A good example is Connie’s mom, who was transformed into a Titan and couldn’t move at all. There are also other Titans in the series that have trouble moving, and this is all due to Ymir’s mind. Ymir has the mind of a child, and while this gives her imagination, most of it is not based in reality.

This is smart writing from Attack on Titan’s mangaka, who includes this small detail to add more realism to the story. Another example of Ymir’s childlike mind is seen in the physiology of the Beast Titan. Each Beast Titan shown in the series reflects the imagination of a child, the most obvious being Zeke.

Final thoughts

The most significant evidence of Ymir having a childlike mind is evident in the coordinates. When Eren and Zeke enter the coordinates, they see a young Ymir molding Titan body parts. This proves that she still sees herself as a child. The only time she is shown as an adult in Attack on Titan is at the end, when Mikasa sees an older Ymir who then fades away.

