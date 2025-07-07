The Water Magician episode 2 release date, where to watch, and more

The Water Magician episode 2 is scheduled for release on Friday, July 11, 2025, at 01:28 am JST. Episode 1 debuted on July 4, 2025, and set the high fantasy tone of the series that will apparently be followed throughout its twelve episodes.

Episode 1 followed the usual isekai formula with protagonist Ryou waking up in a new fantasy world after having passed away in his original world. Apparently, aside from his ability to manipulate water, he also had a trait giving him eternal youth. Future episodes might focus on his immortality aspect aside from his abilities as a mage.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for The Water Magician.

The Water Magician episode 2 release date and time

The Water Magician episode 2 will be released on July 11, 2025, at 01:28 am JST on Friday. Episode 2 will mainly introduce Ryou's ally or rival, marking his first human contact after being reincarnated into the new world. Given the series' overall tone, it is possible that the series twelve episode run throughout summer 2025 will mainly focus on Ryou's journey through the new world.

The streaming details for various time zones are listed below:

Time zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Eastern Time 12:28 pm Thursday July 10, 2025 Pacific Time 09:28 am Thursday July 10, 2025 British Summer Time 05:28 pm Thursday July 10, 2025 Central European Summer Time 06:28 pm Thursday July 10, 2025 Australian Central Time 01:28 am Friday

July 11, 2025 India Standard Time 09:58 pm Thursday July 10, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 12:28 am Friday July 10, 2025

Where to watch The Water Magician episode 2?

TBS and BS11 will broadcast The Water Magician episode 2 on Japanese television with new episodes being released weekly every Friday. The episodes will be available for streaming on d Anime Store U Next and Amazon Prime Video within Japanese regions.

International streaming will be facilitated by Crunchyroll, albeit a dubbed version is yet to be confirmed.

A brief recap The Water Magician episode 1

The Water Magician episode 1 started off with protagonist Ryou waking up in the outskirts of a fantasy world and pondering his run-in with an angel. The angel apparently facilitated his reincarnation into the new world and provided him with lodging after hearing Ryou's preference for a slow life. Ryou's ability to manipulate water came as a byproduct of his affinity towards the element.

The episode consequently followed Ryou as he experimented with his water manipulation abilities, as well as his run-ins with a Lesser Boar Assassin Hawk and a Dullahan. While Ryou was able to beat the Lesser Boar the Assassin Hawk got away and the Dullahan ended up as a mentor for Ryou.

After refining his swordsmanship as well as his magical abilities under the Dullahan's tutelage, the Dullahan equipped him with his sword.

Sometime later, Ryou was visited by a dragon who started a casual yet intense conversation with him, deeming him a worthy individual since he held the sword awarded by the Fairy King. The episode consequently ended as a red-haired individual washed up on an unknown shore.

The Water Magician episode 2: What to expect?

The Water Magician episode 2 will mainly follow Ryou as he meets the first human since reincarnating.

Episode 2 will reveal whether the red-haired individual appearing in the final parts of the episode will become an ally or end up being an enemy.

