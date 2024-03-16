The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 12: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 12 is set to premiere on Saturday, March 23, 2024 at 12:30AM JST according to the series’ official website. Following Usato’s key victory and the subsequent win it earned humanity, fans are eager to see if yet another battle begins before the series ends its inaugural season.

Unfortunately, there’s no verifiable spoiler info available for The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 12 at the time of this article’s writing. While this is typical for the series, it’s nonetheless upsetting. Thankfully, fans do at least have a confirmed release date and time for the highly-anticipated first episode of the series.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 12 and more.

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 12 release date and time

Rose and Usato are likely to prepare for the next battle in The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 12 (Image via Shinei Animation, Studio Add)

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 12 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 12:30AM JST on Saturday, March 23, 2024. For a minority of international fans, this translates to an early Friday morning local release window, like domestic Japanese viewers will see. A vast majority of international fans, however, will instead see the episode become available Thursday morning locally. Exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 12 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Daylight Time 8:30AM, Friday, March 22, 2024 Eastern Daylight Time 11:30AM, Friday, March 22, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 3:30PM, Friday, March 22, 2024 Central European Time 4:30PM, Friday, March 22, 2024 Indian Standard Time 9PM, Friday, March 22, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11:30PM, Friday, March 22, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 12:30AM, Saturday, March 23, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 2AM, Saturday, March 23, 2024

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 12 where to watch

The series' central trio are likely to reflect on their journey at some point in The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 12 (Image via Shinei Animation, Studio Add)

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll roughly one hour after the episode begins airing in Japan. With Funimation seemingly finally beginning to remove old and new titles alike, Crunchyroll becomes the best and only option to stream most any anime series from any year.

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 11 recap

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 11 began with Usato arriving at Inukami and Kazuki’s location just as the black knight was about to finish them off. His attack on the black knight was not only effective, but destroyed their armor, revealing them to be a female demon. Usato then tried to run away from her with Inukami and Kazuki in tow, but she eventually caught up to the group and forced him to fight again.

As their fight progressed, it became clear that the knight’s reflection magic was ineffective against Usato. While initially teased to be a result of Usato constantly healing his entire body, it was in fact due to Usato healing the injuries he gave as he gave them by imbuing his punch with healing magic. This led to his enemies being uninjured in the end, but still feeling the pain, impact, and immediate repercussions of the blows, such as being knocked out.

Likewise, Usato later ended the fight with a massive punch with prolonged contact (and thus exposure to his healing magic). He then reunited with Rose and told her what happened, prompting their return to camp. Amila meanwhile ordered the demons to retreat. Rose then congratulated Usato for beating the black knight, and winning the battle. The episode ended with an emotional moment between the two before Usato fainted from exhaustion.

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 12 what to expect (speculative)

With a second battle seemingly on the way given Rose’s words, The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 12 will likely begin with that battle either underway or soon to begin. Likewise, fans can expect Usato’s role to progress similarly to how it did in the last battle, at least in the beginning.

At some point, however, episode 12 is likely to see the demons making a concerted effort to rescue the black knight from humanity. This could see Usato forced to enter the battlefield again by either protecting the base camp or repelling the kidnapping enemy force.

