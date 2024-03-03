The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 9: Rose's tragic origins completed as the coming war begins

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 9 was officially released on Friday, March 1, 2024, bringing with it the exciting continuation of a flashback focusing on Rose’s origins. Unfortunately, this also meant fans saw the tragic deaths of Aul and the rest of her unit which turned her into the character fans know her as contemporarily.

However, The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 9 also showed her recovery from this tragedy, perfectly setting up a return to the present which emphasized just how special Usato is to her. Concluding with the setup of battle in the next episode, the ninth installment for the series overall is undoubtedly one of the most complete and enthralling yet.

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 9 cements Usato as the final piece to Rose’s Rescue Team puzzle

Brief episode recap

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 9 began with a focus on Aul and co, who were handling the demon foot soldiers fairly well. Rose, meanwhile, deduced that Nero Argence’s sword was imbued with a demonic curse, and that she couldn’t let it touch her. She then punched him all the way back to the area where their subordinates were fighting.

Nero then complimented Rose and her subordinates after surveying the state of the battle, commenting on how he thought there were no true heroes or powerful humans left. Rose commented that it sounds like he’s looking down on them, to which he says he is, but he’s changed his mind and now views her as the biggest obstacle to the Demon Lord’s reawakening.

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 9 saw Nero’s sword begin exuding mana as he said this, while Rose was seemingly in shock at this news and development. One of Rose’s subordinates then stabbed a demon, who was unfazed by the pain and simply grabbed hold of her before striking her with a hammer and killing her instantly.

Aul's sacrifice in The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 9 unleashes a side of Rose not seen before (Image via Shinei Animation, Studio Add)

It was revealed that Nero used a spell which forced his subordinates to forfeit their lives in order to kill their enemies, while other members of Rose’s unit continued to fall in a similar manner. Rose was petrified as this happened, eventually charging at Nero out of rage. He then cut her right eye, revealing that his sword cuts away mana and temporarily curses wounds so healing and recovery magic can’t help it.

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 9 saw Rose’s subordinates continue to fall as they called out to her, but Rose instead tried to continue fighting Nero. This let him cut her leg, limiting her mobility as he charged at her. Just as she was about to receive a fatal wound, Aul jumped in front of Rose and shielded her. Realizing the rest of her team had also perished, Rose flew into a rage, nearly killing Nero after pinning him to a tree with his own sword.

However, a subordinate of Nero’s named Amila whom he ordered to hide then appeared, revealed to be the same girl Rose encountered on her recon mission in the contemporary series. This stopped Rose in her tracks, as she was unable to comprehend her compassion for him and saw Aul in Amila. Rose let the two go as a result, while Aul called out to her and with her final words, urged Rose to remain the person they all loved, respected, and admired.

Amila's affection for Nero couldn't help but remind Rose of Aul in The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 9 (Image via Shinei Animation and Studio Add)

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 9 then saw Rose give her report to the King and Siglis, before asking to have her knighthood and rank of Battalion Commander revoked. Upon exiting the castle, she was approached by the parents of one of her subordinates. While she initially apologized for her role in their son’s death, they instead thanked her, both for bringing their son home to them and for giving him a satisfying role in life which made him happy.

Rose then returned to her team’s headquarters, where a month passed. Siglis then visited her, telling her to heal her eye since the sword’s curse had passed and making sure she wasn’t questioning sacrificing herself for penance. Rose then told herself that her scar on her right eye is a reminder of her mistakes, and the deaths of her dear subordinates.

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 9 then saw her question if she should use the second chance Aul gave her for revenge, deciding against this. After speaking with a version of Aul and the others which were figments of her own imagination, she decided on creating the Rescue Team, emphasizing that finding a healer like her was the most important part.

As she called this person someone who could fight by her side without dying, focus returned to the present, where she told Usato she was glad she found him and that she was sure he won’t die. She also revealed that they’re the only two healers like each other in the entire world. The episode ended with the reveal that Amila’s group had finished their bridge, with the black knight and the rest of their forces itching for battle.

In review

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 9 serves as one of the most complete and wholly satisfying single entries in the series thus far, despite picking up in the middle of a flashback. Part of this achievement stems from how clearly Rose’s grieving process is illustrated, with each of the traditionally accepted steps of this process visible in her actions and emotions.

This serves to both deepen fans’ connections with Rose as a character, as well as further humanize her as a character. The latter point is especially significant, since fans had no real reason to connect with Rose beyond surface-level aspects such as her strength and comic relief.

In summation

Overall, The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 9 is likely the best installment in the series yet, even if its primary focus is on Rose’s origins. While it’ll likely be topped by one of the remaining four episodes in the first season, it’s nevertheless an exciting and current high point for the series.

