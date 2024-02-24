The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 9: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 9 is set to premiere on Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 12:30AM JST according to the series’ official website. With the series taking a brief break to analyze Rose’s past before getting into Usato and co’s coming battle, fans have no idea what to expect from the looming conclusion of her flashback.

Unfortunately, there’s no verifiable spoiler info available for The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 9 at the time of this article’s writing. While this is typical for the series, it’s nonetheless upsetting. Thankfully, fans do at least have a confirmed release date and time for the highly-anticipated first episode of the series.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 9 and more.

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 9 will finally reveal the origins of Rose’s injury and trauma

Release date and time, where to watch

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 9 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 12:30AM JST on Saturday, March 2, 2024. For a minority of international fans, this translates to an early Friday morning local release window, like domestic Japanese viewers will see. A vast majority of international fans, however, will instead see the episode become available Thursday morning locally. Exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll roughly one hour after the episode begins airing in Japan. With Funimation seemingly finally beginning to remove old and new titles alike, Crunchyroll becomes the best and only option to stream most any anime series from any year.

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 9 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 7:30AM, Friday, March 1, 2024 Eastern Standard Time 10:30AM, Friday, March 1, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 3:30PM, Friday, March 1, 2024 Central European Time 4:30PM, Friday, March 1, 2024 Indian Standard Time 9PM, Friday, March 1, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11:30PM, Friday, March 1, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 12:30AM, Saturday, March 2, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 2AM, Saturday, March 2, 2024

Episode 8 recap

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 8 began with a brief focus on Usato and the Rescue Team before diving into Rose’s backstory via flashback. Five years earlier, reports first came of the Demon Lord’s army invading human territory. Rose was eventually sent to go inspect and report back after her and Siglis speculated on whether or not war with the demons was set to begin imminently.

Aul, Rose’s second-in-command at the time, was then introduced, revealed to be the Deputy Commander of Rose’s troop unit. She and her unit then set out to scout the next day, finding nothing on the first day and deciding to rest for the night. She and Aul then spoke of the latter’s origins, with Rose explaining why she chose Aul to succeed her despite her doubts. The others were then revealed to be awake, sharing their confidence in Aul as well before returning to bed.

The next day, the group discovered a troop of roughly 20 demons hunting and capturing various magical animals for an unknown purpose. When it became clear that battle was inevitable, Rose engaged their leader Nero Argence and ordered Aul to command the others. Rose and Argence were then separated from the others, where Rose finally revealed her healing magic to him. The episode ended with Argence getting serious as he vocally recognized Rose as a threat.

What to expect (speculative)

With the next episode all but guaranteed to conclude Rose’s backstory, The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 9 should open with her defeating Nero Argence. She’ll then likely make her way back to her unit, where she’ll find everyone but Aul dead. The two will likely share some words before Aul also falls, leaving Rose wallowing in the blood of her subordinates.

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 9 should then see her go into somewhat of a berserk rage, killing most every other demon present and getting her eye injury in the process. A lone survivor will likely be revealed in the form of the girl who recognized Rose during her contemporary scouting mission a few episodes prior. The episode will then likely end with a return to and focus on the present, where war will begin anew.

