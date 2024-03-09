The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 10: Inukami and Kazuki mortally injured as Usato rushes to face the black knight

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 10 was officially released on Friday, March 8, 2024, bringing with it the exciting continuation of the war arc the series has slowly built up. Fans also saw the fighting actually begin in this latest installment, with focus initially going to Usato, Rose, and the rest of the Rescue Team’s efforts and roles in the battle.

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 10 also gave focus to Inukami and Kazuki, who both ended up running into the fearsome black knight fairly early on in the battle. As Usato’s vision foretold, the two fell at the knight’s hands and are seemingly in mortal danger as Usato rushes over to their location.

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 10 sets up multi-episode battle between Usato and the black knight

Brief episode recap

Expand Tweet

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 10 began with a focus on Ken Usato, who awoke early in the morning on the battlefield and gazed upon it. Suzune Inukami then joined him, complimenting his outfit and how much it looks like Rose’s. She then asked him for his opinion on her armor, explaining that it’s specially designed to support her thunder magic, as well as to not restrict her movement.

Inukami then began chasing after Usato looking for a compliment, until he called out for Ryusen Kazuki who then arrived to gather Inukami. The two then departed, prompting Usato to gaze out at the battlefield once more. The episode then cut to 30 minutes before the battle was expected to start, where Siglis told Inukami and Kazuki of their battle plan.

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 10 saw Inukami and Kazuki take positions on the front lines, discussing their feelings and thoughts on the danger they’ll face while waiting for it to come. Kazuki commented on how Inukami had become different than she was in their world, which she accredited to Usato accepting her for who she is.

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 10 doesn't lose sight of Usato and Inukami's relationship, even with war on the horizon (Image via Shinei Animation, Studio Add)

As the two finished speaking, the Demon Lord’s army approached over the horizon, seemingly led by foot soldiers. Kazuki, Inukami, and the rest of the Kingdom’s forces began launching long-range magical attacks. It was then revealed that they saw an illusion, with the enemy truly approaching from the southwest.

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 10 then cut to the Rescue Team, where Rose ordered everyone but Usato to begin heading to the battlefield and bringing back injured soldiers. She ordered Ururu and Orga Fleur to be on healing duty in the tent, where a soldier would guard them. However, they were told to run in an emergency.

Rose then told Usato that they’d head out to the battlefield once injuries started escalating, but would start out healing alongside Ururu and Orga. The other Rescue Team members then began returning with injured soldiers, where one told Usato that they were injured by a giant snake. Usato’s fears were confirmed, as it was revealed another snake like the one he fought was on the battlefield.

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 10 sees a monster Usato barely defeated come back with a vengeance (Image via Shinei Animation, Studio Add)

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 10 then saw the black knight watching from afar, when they were suddenly stabbed by a soldier. However, despite not attacking back, the soldier was inexplicably stabbed themselves, with the black knight seemingly taking no damage. However, just as the black knight was about to kill the soldier, a Rescue Team member appeared and grabbed him.

The black knight laughed at this, but was then distracted by a bolt of lightning nearby. The black knight began walking over as focus returned to the Rescue Team, where Rose and Usato prepared to head to the battlefield. Rose then shared her concerns about the black knight, telling Usato to be careful as he recognized this foe as the one from his vision.

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 10 saw Usato briefly stop and ponder this, prompting Rose to ask what was wrong. She then showed him a special technique which would allow him to take an enemy down, but fans were not made privy to this information. However, Usato expressed how impressed and thankful he was as the two decided to split up.

The black knight fights Inukami and Kazuki first in The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 10 (Image via Shinei Animation, Studio Add)

Focus remained with Usato, who saw many dead soldiers as he crossed the battlefield in awe. He and Rose were both then shown healing soldiers as they ran around the battlefield, while Inukami ordered her injured soldiers to retreat while the rest pressed on. Kazuki asked her how she was doing, to which she put on a brave face before they discussed their enemies.

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 10 then saw the pair approached by the black knight, who in turn led a group of soldiers. Like earlier, three of Inukami’s men stabbed the black knight and were themselves stabbed despite the knight not attacking. Kazuki then tried using a light magic attack, but Inukami realized that the night uses reflect magic, as the attack Kazuki launched which grazed the black knight injured him in the same place.

The black knight was impressed with Inukami and prepared to fight them, while Usato suddenly got a vision of a dead Inukami and Kazuki. However, this led to him almost being killed due to being distracted until he was saved by a soldier he healed earlier. Usato then got Inukami and Kazuki’s location from the soldier, heading there immediately.

Usato's vision comes true in The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 10 (Image via Shinei Animation, Studio Add)

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 10 then saw Inukami and Kazuki’s battle begin, where the former said she had a plan to fight the black knight. The black knight then attacked, with Inukami first creating a smokescreen before slicing at the black knight. While some of their attacks hit them in return, an attack Inukami made on the black knight’s back didn’t.

The two decided to try their plan one more time, with Inukami using her thunder magic to enhance her speed. Kazuki then used light magic to blind the black knight, while Inukami stabbed them through their throat from the back. The black knight began coughing up blood, revealing that they can’t reflect attacks they can’t see coming.

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 10 saw Kazuki go in for the kill, but the black knight revealed they were bluffing, resulting in both Inukami and Kazuki suffering severe injuries. The black knight then stabbed Kazuki with their own sword before explaining that their damage reflection isn’t automatic, but at will, meaning the knight baited them with the injury on their back. The episode ended with Inukami and Kazuki collapsing as Usato rushed over.

In review

Expand Tweet

Overall, The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 10 is one of the most exciting and tantalizing installments in the series thus far. While not incredibly eventful in and of itself, its setup for the final episodes of the series’ first season is the major highlight, and rightfully so.

The episode also does a good job of demonstrating how Rose’s redemption via the Rescue Team is something which really works and achieves the goal of her penance to her dead subordinates. While the episode makes a point to show they don’t save everyone, it just as readily emphasizes that the injuries and fatalities would be much higher without them.

In summation

Expand Tweet

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 10 is, overall, a fairly tame episode which mainly capitalizes on setting the stage for the war and coming installments. Likewise, with Usato and the black knight set to face off shortly, fans can expect the coming ultimate installments of the series to be incredibly exciting and action-packed.

Related links

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 11 official release date and time

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 9 highlights

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 8 highlights

10 isekai anime fans of The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic need to watch

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic manga: Where to read, what to expect, and more