The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 11: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 11 is set to premiere on Saturday, March 16, 2024 at 12:30AM JST according to the series’ official website. With the battle underway and Usato set to square off against the black knight, fans are desperate for any info they can get on the upcoming installment.

Unfortunately, there’s no verifiable spoiler info available for The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 11 at the time of this article’s writing. While this is typical for the series, it’s nonetheless upsetting. Thankfully, fans do at least have a confirmed release date and time for the highly-anticipated first episode of the series.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 11 and more.

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 11 release date and time

Inukami amd Kazuki are in big trouble heading into The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 11 (Image via Shinei Animation, Studio Add)

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 11 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 12:30AM JST on Saturday, March 16, 2024. For a minority of international fans, this translates to an early Friday morning local release window, like domestic Japanese viewers will see. A vast majority of international fans, however, will instead see the episode become available Thursday morning locally. Exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 11 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Daylight Time 8:30AM, Friday, March 15, 2024 Eastern Daylight Time 11:30AM, Friday, March 15, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 3:30PM, Friday, March 15, 2024 Central European Time 4:30PM, Friday, March 15, 2024 Indian Standard Time 9PM, Friday, March 15, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11:30PM, Friday, March 15, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 12:30AM, Saturday, March 16, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 2AM, Saturday, March 16, 2024

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 11 where to watch

The series' central trio find themselves at war heading into The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 11 (Image via Shinei Animation, Studio Add)

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll roughly one hour after the episode begins airing in Japan. With Funimation seemingly finally beginning to remove old and new titles alike, Crunchyroll becomes the best and only option to stream most any anime series from any year.

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 10 recap

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 10 began with Usato waking up on the battlefield and pondering what’s to come, when Inukami suddenly arrived. After messing with Usato for a bit, Kazuki appeared to collect her and bring her to Siglis, who ran down their roles and responsibilities in the coming battle. Usato did the same with Rose before they all got in position, which prompted the fighting to start.

Usato and Rose helped to heal from the backlines at first, while Kazuki and Inukami fought on the front lines. The Rescue Team members continuously abducted injured soldiers from the battlefield and returned them to the healers. After a bit, Usato and Rose decided to head to the front lines just as the black knight approached Kazuki and Inukami. Usato expressed concern, prompting Rose to teach him an unknown “special move” he could use to fight enemies with.

Inukami and Kazuki, meanwhile, deduced that the black knight is invincible due to the use of reflection magic, while Usato saved several soldiers on the front lines. Kazuki and Inukami eventually found a plan that they thought might work, but the black knight tricked and mortally wounded them. The episode ended with Usato rushing towards the pair after getting an image of them lying dead at the black knight’s feet.

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 11 what to expect (speculative)

With Usato versus the black knight set to imminently begin, The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 11 should open with a focus on Kazuki and Inukami to elaborate their exact statuses. They’ll likely be shown as on death’s door but still hanging on, which the black knight is sure to notice too.

However, The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 11 should see Usato appear just in time as the black knight is preparing to fully finish Inukami and Kazuki off. He’ll likely evacuate with and heal the two briefly before telling them to stay back while he handles the black knight, setting up this exciting fight to begin midway through episode 11.

