The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 10: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 10 is set to premiere on Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 12:30AM JST according to the series’ official website. Following the conclusion of Rose’s origins flashback, the series seems set to begin the war it has spent the entirety of its first season setting up.

Unfortunately, there’s no verifiable spoiler info available for The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 10 at the time of this article’s writing. While this is typical for the series, it’s nonetheless upsetting. Thankfully, fans do at least have a confirmed release date and time for the highly-anticipated first episode of the series.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 10 and more.

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 10 release date and time

Usato and co's fight begins in The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 10 (Image via Shinei Animation, Studio Add)

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 10 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 12:30AM JST on Saturday, March 9, 2024. For a minority of international fans, this translates to an early Friday morning local release window, like domestic Japanese viewers will see. A vast majority of international fans, however, will instead see the episode become available Thursday morning locally. Exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 10 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 7:30AM, Friday, March 8, 2024 Eastern Standard Time 10:30AM, Friday, March 8, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 3:30PM, Friday, March 8, 2024 Central European Time 4:30PM, Friday, March 8, 2024 Indian Standard Time 9PM, Friday, March 8, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11:30PM, Friday, March 8, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 12:30AM, Saturday, March 9, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 2AM, Saturday, March 9, 2024

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 10 where to watch

Rose's origins and motivations are finally revealed heading into The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 10 (Image via Shinei Animation, Studio Add)

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll roughly one hour after the episode begins airing in Japan. With Funimation finally beginning to remove old and new titles alike, Crunchyroll becomes the best and only option to stream most any anime series from any year.

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 9 recap

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 9 began with the continuation of Rose and Nero Argence’s fight. Realizing that Nero’s sword was cursed, she decided to hit him back towards where their subordinates were fighting. It was then revealed that Rose’s group had the upper hand overall. As Nero revealed the coming revival of the Demon Lord, he cast a spell which forced his subordinates to sacrifice their lives to take those of Rose’s soldiers.

Thus, everyone in Rose’s unit fell as she continued to focus on Nero rather than healing her subordinates. This was revealed to be for naught, as she nearly died at his hand had it not been for Aul sacrificing herself for Rose. While this sent Rose into a fury which saw her almost kill Nero, he was rescued by a subordinate in hiding named Amila. Seeing Aul and herself in the pair, Rose let them go before crawling back to Aul to hear her final words.

After giving her report to the King and retiring as a knight and battalion commander, Rose spent a month psychologically recovering from the tragedy. She eventually decided to make use of her second chance at life by creating the Rescue Team, emphasizing that finding someone like her was most important. The episode ended with Rose telling Usato she was glad she found him in the present, while Amila and her squad prepared to begin invading human territory.

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 10 what to expect (speculative)

With Rose’s backstory finished and battle on the horizon, The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 10 should begin with the start of the coming war. Fans will likely see Usato play a healing role primarily to start, while focus on the action is given to Inukami and Kazuki.

However, The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 10 should quickly see Rose tell Usato that they’re going to the front lines to fight, leaving the rest of the Rescue Team to their own devices. Usato should meet up with Kazuki and Inukami here, in turn setting up the appearance of the black knight and the start of their 3v1 fight with them.

