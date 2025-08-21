This Bleach character could have defeated major Sternritters, but Kubo had other ideas

Bleach has brought in countless characters with powers that were incredibly viable, and not all were utilized by Tite Kubo to the fullest. The Sternritters, having their extremely powerful abilities, pushed the Soul Reapers to levels that only the strongest could withstand. But some of the overlooked characters had abilities that could have completely shifted the balance if they had been applied correctly.

Ad

Around this point, Rose Otoribashi comes into the spotlight. His Bankai had devastating potential, but his inability to strategically assess the situation and his reckless disclosure of a major weakness of his Bankai rendered him pathetic. Kubo deciding not to let Rose shine against the Sternritters left fans wondering what could have happened.

Disclaimer: The article reflects the opinion of the writer and includes spoilers from the Bleach manga.

How Rose could have defeated major Sternritters in Bleach, explained

Rose with a hollow mask in Bleach anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

In Bleach, the Sternritters were some of the most dangerous enemies the Soul Society had ever faced; each Sternritter possessed powers capable of rivaling or exceeding the abilities of the Gotei 13. They were ruthless, crafty, and had special powers from Yhwach, making them powerful, cunning opponents who cut down on captains and lieutenants alike.

Ad

Trending

In order to defeat them, it required not just direct power or raw experience, but even skill and forethought. Rose Otoribashi was one of the captains who faced a Sternritter, and could have made quite a splash if Kubo had used him differently.

The reason for all of this praise is Rose's Bankai, Kinshara Butodan, which was classically dangerous and highly versatile. By combining music with combat, Rose was able to manipulate illusions and inflict whatever effects the melody had onto his enemies with devastating potential.

Ad

Rose's Bankai could have been powerful against many enemies in Bleach (Image via Studio Pierrot)

In theory, Rose could have neutralized or completely felled the Sternritters, taking advantage of the fact that many of them depended on some base level of focus or a situation where their powers exploited the weaknesses of their opponent.

Ad

Against foes who relied on raw offense or strategic trickery, Rose's Bankai could disrupt their flow and turn fights around for Soul Society. His sword wasn't necessarily a product of brute force but of shattering the opponent's senses, a strategy which could have proved vital against a number of Quincy warriors.

Rose as seen in manga (Image via Shueisha)

However, in spite of this potential, Kubo decided to downplay Rose's contribution to the war. Rather than demonstrating his Bankai as a reliable counter against Sternritters, Rose was depicted as careless and unstrategic. The biggest mistake was when he willingly exposed the vulnerability of his own Bankai in battle.

Ad

In doing this, he compromised himself, discrediting himself as a captain and the intimidating versatility of his talent. Instead of being remembered as one of the captains who defeated the Sternritters, Rose became yet another victim of foolish decision-making in the story.

Final thoughts

In Bleach, Kubo tended to introduce amazing abilities and ideas, but did not always develop their potential.

With Rose, his Bankai could have comfortably been described as a game-changer against some Sternritters, solidifying him as an even more influential character in the Thousand-Year Blood War. Rather, his talent was wasted, and fans could only speculate on what could have been if Kubo had let him fight with more intelligence and intention.

Ad

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mudassir Kamran Mudassir Kamran is an Anime Journalist at Sportskeeda and has over four years of experience covering the anime and manga industry. With a degree in Data Science, he brings analytical precision and structured research to his writing, ensuring factual accuracy and thoughtful insight in every piece.



His passion for anime was sparked by Death Note, whose psychological depth and gripping narrative inspired him to dive deeper into the medium. Over time, Mudassir developed a strong admiration for creators like Isayama sensei, Oda sensei, and Toriyama sensei—praising their visionary storytelling and global influence.



Mudassir maintains high standards in his journalism—cross-referencing Reddit discussions, official updates, and credible sources to provide clear and objective reporting. He respects reader privacy, avoids speculative claims, and strives to maintain a balanced perspective in all his coverage.



Outside the anime world, he enjoys non-fiction books, gaming, and spending time outdoors exploring new places. Know More