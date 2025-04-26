This Bleach character should have been in the main cast (and it's not Karin)

Bleach, much like any other Shonen title, had plenty of characters with great potential. Oftentimes, this potential is squandered, and fans are unable to understand the reason for the same. For example, the Naruto series heavily underutilized characters like Shino Aburame. Not only did he have very high potential, but he also had a unique fighting style. Similarly, the Bleach animanga series heavily underutilized a character.

The character in question had enough potential to become a part of the main cast. However, Tite Kubo refused to give this character the screen time that she deserved. The character in question is none other than Tatsuki Arisawa. She went to the same class as Ichigo Kurosaki and happened to be his childhood friend as well. Let’s take a closer look at why she was underutilized and why she deserved to be a part of the main cast.

Bleach: Why Tatsuki is underutilized in the animanga series

One of the reasons why fans loved Tatsuki during the earlier stages was her martial arts prowess. She was quite adept at Karate, and it was evident early on. Therefore, fans believed that she would receive some powers that would be well-suited for hand-to-hand combat. Furthermore, the manner in which the story progressed was quite deceptive.

Tite Kubo made it seem like she would play a bigger role in the story towards the later stages. Fans believed that this would be the case, and as a result, she would receive powers in the Bleach series. At first, Ichigo was the only one who received the lion’s share of screen time. However, his friends started to play an active role in the plot as the series progressed. Tatsuki Arisawa was the only one who was left out.

In fact, some fans even expected her to become a Fullbringer. They are capable of manipulating the souls that exist within each object. However, Tatsuki never became a Fullbringer, even after Ichigo’s friends started to become more relevant to the overall plot progression. Tatsuki was spiritually sensitive, which is a clear indication of her potential in the Bleach series.

Netizens also believed that Tite Kubo laid a great deal of emphasis on the Soul Society. Although it was entertaining, it could have been detrimental to Tatsuki’s involvement. She would have received a lot more screen time if the focus had been more on the urban fantasy, which in turn would have given Karin a shot at becoming relevant to the plot as well.

Conclusion

It is very clear that Tatsuki could have been an incredibly entertaining aspect of the Bleach series. There is absolutely no doubt that she was underutilized as a character. As mentioned earlier, Kubo created a sense of anticipation, which indicated that she could become a Fullbringer.

However, that never happened, and she didn’t get a chance to shine in the anime either. Furthermore, the emphasis on Soul Society impeded Tatsuki’s chances of receiving more screen time. This is why fans believe that she should have been a part of the main cast in the Bleach series.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2025 progresses.

