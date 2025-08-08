This Blue Lock character is arguably the best central defensive midfielder of the team

Blue Lock has finally gotten the U-20 World Cup underway and Ego Jinpachi's side are up first. With an opening match against Nigeria, the players seem to have their work cut out for them. However, the true essence of the team that emerged successfully from the program was to instant'y adapt to any situation and make the most of it.

Given the starting XI that Ego chose to field, one name in particular is quite interesting - Tabito Karasu. Not quite surprising, but intriguing moreso, the spiky-haired teen made it through all of Blue Lock's selections and the Neo Egoist League to represent Japan. What's more, not as a striker, Karasu seems to have established himself as the best central defensive midefielder on the team.

Blue Lock: A certain character stands out as the team's best central defensive midfielder

Karasu Tabito (Image via 8bit)

As mentioned, Tabito Karasu may just be the best central defensive midfielder for Team Blue Lock. Althought he starts the series as a striker, like the other players, his position undergoes a change to best suit his abilities. This seen not too deep into the program, shaping up especially from the Second Selection onwards. One of his best attributes is his ability to hold on to the ball as his teammates reposition.

Such an ability is crucial in picking the right pass or onward ball after analyzing both teammate and opponent positioning. With ball-carrying skills as good as his, Karasu is able to dictate tempo in the midfield and in cases, start attacks. Another major strength of the teenager is his keen analytical mind. He made a name for himself for his tactical shrewdness, exploiting each side's weakest link.

Even Blue Lock's head Ego was so taken up by his analytical ability that he deliberately played him deep as a central defensive midfielder (Blue Lock XI). This was a decision that would contribute to establishing the team's beating heart, seamlessly turning defense into offense and vice versa. One of the many instances of his prowess was seen during the Vs. U-20s match.

Karasu Tabito (Image via Viz Media)

After stopping an attack, he was able to quickly transition into attack by pushing both Otoya and Chigiri forward to breach the opponent's defensive line. The attack ended in his side scoring. Alongside his ball-carrying ability comes the attribute of ball control and feints. They allow him control the immediate space around him and lure/hold off players when needed to then feint into passes, like he did at PXG.

Lastly, Karasu stands with little to no competition for the central defensive midfield position given Metavision. This he acquired during the Bastard Munchen vs PXG game, awakening it to block Isagi's Two-Gun Volley. All in all, Karasu exhibits all the attributes expected from a top-class central defensive midfielder - ball control and possession, linking defense to attack and an analytical and tactical approach.

Again, in Team Blue Lock, his position seems to be mostly his own. Many may argue that Raichi could be a candidate and while physically superior, he is held back his game-reading ability, in comparison. Niko may be able to occupy the same position, but is far more effective as a defender. Reo may also stand as an option, but in simple terms, Karasu is just better at this position.

Final Thoughts

Karasu vs Rin (Image via Viz Media)

Karasu Tabito’s football IQ and impressive adaptability are evident in his climb in establishing himself as Blue Lock's primary central defensive midfielder. Though he started out as a striker prior to the program, Karasu's true skill lay in controlling the midfield, as he progressed through Ego's tests. Thus, his exceptional ball-carrying capabilities, spatial control, and tempo-setting powers were revealed.

Again, flair for reading the game enabled him leverage opponents' fragilities and smoothly transition from defense to attack. Karasu’s expert ball control, simple yet very effective feints and passing ability abilities allow him dictate play and quickly close down threats. Him awakening Metavision was another point in his corner, elevating his defensive capabilities.

Hence, the teen has become a strategic cornerstone in Ego’s lineup. Granted, others like Raichi, Niko, and Reo may be able to play in a similar role. However, they are unique themselves and don't offer what Karasu does, which is why they are deployed elsewhere on the pitch. Karasu’s distinct mix of technical skill, tactical acumen, and adaptability is what makes him perfect for the position.

