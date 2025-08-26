This Demon Slayer Rui cosplay has left the fandom in amazement

Fans of the Demon Slayer series were left in amazement on Saturday, August 23, 2025, when Reddit user @Ve55els posted herself doing a Rui cosplay on the r/KimetsuNoYaiba subreddit. According to the user, she took the pictures 2 years back, but only recently posted them online.The post immediately received the fans' approval as soon as it was put online. The fans have also emphasised how beautifully fitting everything looked based on the cosplay itself, as well as the background. Furthermore, Rui, being an iconic character from the series, also pushed towards the cosplayer's side.The Rui cosplay was highly appreciated by the Demon Slayer fandomRui Cosplay byu/Ve55els inKimetsuNoYaibaAs mentioned earlier, Reddit user @Ve55els posted her Rui cosplay over at the main Demon Slayer subreddit, r/KimetsuNoYaiba, on Saturday, August 23, 2025. The cosplay picture was welcomed immediately by the fandom with a warm reception of approval, as being one of the very few perfect representations of the Lower Moon demon.What helped push the cosplayer's case even more was her choice of character to replicate. Rui is one of the earliest demons from the Twelve Kizuki to be fully introduced into the series and was the main antagonist of the Mt. Natagumo arc. Furthermore, the Lower Moon demon has a very iconic look with striking white hair and red patterns over his body, resembling spiderwebs.Ever since the Lower Moon demons of the Twelve Kizuki were eliminated by Muzan and removed entirely from the Demon Slayer series, fans have always been talking about their &quot;wasted potential&quot;. Seeing one of them getting so much love after such a long time encouraged the fans' optimism and approval even further.The cosplayer also mentioned in the comments that apart from Rui, her favorite demon is Akaza. While this may not amount to anything at all, there is a highly likely chance that fans can expect an Akaza cosplay from @Ve55els in the near future, especially after Akaza is being highlighted in the first Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie.Fans' reaction to the Rui post on the r/KimetsuNoYaiba subredditThe fandom was greatly appreciative of the cosplay post by the Reddit user @Ve55els. While there were some fans whose reactions were straight-up appreciation and approval of the picture, there were a few others who made some comedic comments that lightened up the mood:&quot;Woahhhhh thats rlly good!!!&quot; said one reddit user.&quot;Looks awesome! Finally, some content about Lower Moons, &quot; added another.&quot;Now kidnap a 16 year old samurai’s demon sister,&quot; claimed a third.&quot;This is really neat!! I wonder if Tanjiro still remembers him.... Too bad Gotouge forgot tho,&quot; added a fourth.What are your thoughts on the Rui cosplay by Reddit user @Ve55els? Let us know in the comments below. Follow us for more anime/manga news, updates, and stories.Also read:Demon Slayer fans in awe of NuNew's Doma cosplay&quot;MAGNIFICENT&quot; - Fans in awe at the amazing Kokushibo fan art from Demon SlayerJujutsu Kaisen fans dub latest viral cosplay “truly Kirara IRL”