This Demon Slayer Rui cosplay has left the fandom in amazement

By Ribhu Ghosh
Modified Aug 26, 2025 05:49 GMT
This Demon Slayer Rui cosplay has left the fandom in amazement (Image via Ufotable)
This Demon Slayer Rui cosplay has left the fandom in amazement (Image via Ufotable)

Fans of the Demon Slayer series were left in amazement on Saturday, August 23, 2025, when Reddit user @Ve55els posted herself doing a Rui cosplay on the r/KimetsuNoYaiba subreddit. According to the user, she took the pictures 2 years back, but only recently posted them online.

The post immediately received the fans' approval as soon as it was put online. The fans have also emphasised how beautifully fitting everything looked based on the cosplay itself, as well as the background. Furthermore, Rui, being an iconic character from the series, also pushed towards the cosplayer's side.

The Rui cosplay was highly appreciated by the Demon Slayer fandom

As mentioned earlier, Reddit user @Ve55els posted her Rui cosplay over at the main Demon Slayer subreddit, r/KimetsuNoYaiba, on Saturday, August 23, 2025. The cosplay picture was welcomed immediately by the fandom with a warm reception of approval, as being one of the very few perfect representations of the Lower Moon demon.

What helped push the cosplayer's case even more was her choice of character to replicate. Rui is one of the earliest demons from the Twelve Kizuki to be fully introduced into the series and was the main antagonist of the Mt. Natagumo arc. Furthermore, the Lower Moon demon has a very iconic look with striking white hair and red patterns over his body, resembling spiderwebs.

Ever since the Lower Moon demons of the Twelve Kizuki were eliminated by Muzan and removed entirely from the Demon Slayer series, fans have always been talking about their "wasted potential". Seeing one of them getting so much love after such a long time encouraged the fans' optimism and approval even further.

The cosplayer also mentioned in the comments that apart from Rui, her favorite demon is Akaza. While this may not amount to anything at all, there is a highly likely chance that fans can expect an Akaza cosplay from @Ve55els in the near future, especially after Akaza is being highlighted in the first Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie.

Fans' reaction to the Rui post on the r/KimetsuNoYaiba subreddit

The fandom was greatly appreciative of the cosplay post by the Reddit user @Ve55els. While there were some fans whose reactions were straight-up appreciation and approval of the picture, there were a few others who made some comedic comments that lightened up the mood:

"Woahhhhh thats rlly good!!!" said one reddit user.
"Looks awesome! Finally, some content about Lower Moons, " added another.
"Now kidnap a 16 year old samurai’s demon sister," claimed a third.
"This is really neat!! I wonder if Tanjiro still remembers him.... Too bad Gotouge forgot tho," added a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the Rui cosplay by Reddit user @Ve55els? Let us know in the comments below. Follow us for more anime/manga news, updates, and stories.

About the author
Ribhu Ghosh

Ribhu Ghosh

Ribhu Ghosh is an Anime Journalist at Sportskeeda. With a degree in Journalism from the University of Calcutta, his deep-rooted passion for anime and manga led him to pursue a career in writing about the same. Along with his 6 years of experience as an illustrator and digital artist for various overseas anime studios and companies, he also aspires to write storylines. Ribhu's creative journey has been profoundly influenced by renowned mangakas such as Sui Ishida, Masashi Kishimoto, Kohei Horikoshi, and Koyoharu Gotouge.

Ribhu's enthusiasm for storytelling and illustration is evident in his meticulous approach to reporting. He values accuracy and relevance and always prioritizes thorough research. When he's not writing, Ribhu enjoys illustrating, playing chess, and engaging in outdoor activities like badminton. His diverse interests extend to music, cooking, reading, and gaming, all of which complement his passion for the entertainment and Popular Culture division.

Edited by Ribhu Ghosh
