This fantasy anime character can solo the Solo Leveling verse (and it's not Rimuru)

The Solo Leveling verse has been the talk of the town recently due to the cloud from the anime's season 2. Due to this, most fans are also talking about which anime could give the world of Sung Jinwoo a run for its money. While there are a lot of overpowered beasts in the animeverse, one might be the clear one who could easily overpower not only Sung Jinwoo but his series' entire verse.

To some fans' surprise, that anime character would be Anos Voldigoad. As a reincarnated person, the misfit demon king of tyranny might be the strongest anime character in the animeverse. His overpowered skill set and endless magic reserve make him a character who could easily overpower Sung Jinwoo, his shadow army, and the entire Solo Leveling verse.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the The Misfit of Demon King Academy light novel series and expresses the author's opinion.

Why Anos Voldigoad might be a menace for the Solo Leveling verse

Anos Voldigoad as seen in the anime (Image via Silver Link)

Anos Voldigoad is the central protagonist of The Misfit of Demon King Academy. Being the main protagonist, the character is known for his overpowered achievements, some of which were unique and some utterly ridiculous.

One of his most famous acts is the anime's opening act, in which Anos kills his opponent solely due to his heartbeat. Born from his mother's corpse, Anos Voldigoad was the Demon King in the anime's original timeline until he sacrificed himself to settle the dispute between the four races. He also volunteered to get reincarnated after two thousand years.

As a part of the Voldigoad clan, Anos possessed the source of destruction. Due to the nature of this source, Anos' birth wasn't normal because the source's destructive nature negated birth. However, with the suffering of Anos's new mother (and her praying), the demon king was reborn into the new world. However, he had the same overpowered stats as his past life.

Sung Jinwoo as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Similar to Anos, Solo Leveling's Sung Jinwoo also received a restart to his life when the System chose the protagonist during the Double Dungeon Arc. However, the latter might hardly hold a light to the former when it comes to battle IQ and anything combat-related. Let's compare some of their traits and establish Anos' overpowered nature before Sung Jinwoo.

Anos and Jinwoo were both present in worlds where their abilities were measured through standard devices. Where Jinwoo's power was measurable, Anos was declared a 'misfit' due to the inability of his world's machine to measure his potential.

On the other hand, when it comes to battle IQ, Sung Jinwoo requires the System to grant him new powers whenever the protagonist defeats an opponent. However, Anos does not need someone else to grant him powers, as his intelligence is enough to learn the strongest of spells in a matter of seconds.

Anos Voldigoad's Venuzdonoa as seen in the anime (Image via SILVER LINK)

Lastly, where Sung Jinwoo has a limited set of weapons, mostly daggers, Anos has a treasure room filled with unrealistic weapons that could do wonders. For instance, Anos' Venuzdonoa is a sword that could literally destroy anything from existence and even change the flow of time.

Against Sung Jinwoo's shadow army and other overpowered creatures from the Solo Leveling verse (the Monarchs, S-rank Hunters, etc.), Anos' overpowered set of skills should be more than enough to wipe everything. The best examples of this would be two of Anos' most overpowered spells: Gigginuvenuenz and Gillieriam Naviem.

Anos Voldigoad as seen in the anime (Image via Silver Link)

Gigginuvenuenz is a spell that embeds the seeds of destruction inside an opponent. Once implanted, nothing in this world could save the opponent from dying, given the lethal nature of these seeds derived from Anos' source of destruction. This spell was developed to kill durable opponents who could not die, making Solo Leveling's Sung Jinwoo its prime target.

Gillieriam Naviem is a planetary-level spell that could destroy the world a thousand times over, making it capable of destroying an entire galaxy. Even with the combined potential of Sung Jinwoo's shadow army, the Monarchs, the S-rank Hunters, and the Rulers, Anos would emerge as the victor in this fight of the anime verses.

Final thoughts

With nearing destruction, Anos' potential would become stronger by the second, making him the worst opponent Sung Jinwoo could ever face. Rimuru from That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime might have a chance against Sung Jinwoo, but Anos Voldigoad might be imperishable as a one-man army.

However, as the specifics of this battle might be based on opinions, take this article just as a form of entertainment. However, there is no denying that Anos Voldigoad's true potential as an overpowered beast might be on another level.

