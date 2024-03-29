This Naruto character didn't lose a fight in the entire original series (& it's not Madara Uchiha)

It is hard to find any character in Naruto who has never lost in a fight. Even the greatest ancestors of the current shinobi, the founders of villages, lost against someone in some part of their lives.

For instance, the Uchiha ghost Madara fought in a never-ending battle against Hashirama Senju since they met. Madara lost against Hashirama in every battle. Similarly, the protagonist of the series, Naruto Uzumaki, despite having the Nine-Tailed Fox in his arsenal, lost against a lot of opponents.

But there is a supporting character whom hardly any fans remember, and ironically, he is the only character who has never lost a fight from the Naruto series. That character is Shino Aburame, a member of Team Kurenai.

Shino Aburame is one of the few characters to never lose a battle in Naruto

Shino (left) and Zaku (right) (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Shino Aburama is a shinobi who belonged to the Hidden Leaf Village. He was also a part of Team Kurenai with Hinata Hyuga and Kiba Inuzuka. He had a quiet demeanor as he spoke less and let his actions do the talking.

He belonged to the Aburama clan of the Hidden Leaf Village, which specialized in nesting insects of all kinds. The members of this clan had insects inside their skins all the time, as they lived in a symbiotic relationship with each other. These insects were the clan members' forte in battle.

The first major battle Shino took part in was his fight against the Hidden Sound Village shinobi Zaku Abami during the Chunnin Exams. Zaku was injured before the fight, so Shino recommended he forfeit the match.

However, Zaku attacked him anyway, leading him to his demise. Shino rendered both hands useless as he used his bugs to fill Zaku's hands with bugs, his only way of fighting. He was rendered motionless after this, which led to Shino's victory.

Kankuro (left) and Shino (right) (Image via Studio Pierrot)

His second major battle was against Kankuro, who forfeited a match with the insect user earlier during the Chunnin Exams. It took place in the middle of the Chunnin Exams when Orochimaru raided the village to kill the Third Hokage.

The battle between these two is matched as Kankuro reveals some of his puppeting secrets, while Shino also reveals some of his trump card insects. Ultimately, the battle ended in a draw, with both falling to the ground. Before the time skip somewhere, Shino was also promoted to Chunnin.

The third major battle of Shino was against the reincarnated Torune, an Anbu Black Ops member and the former's childhood friend. This battle was a filler one. Shino showcased his resistance to poison in this arc and beat Torune, thus sealing him for good. After this, Shino wasn't involved in any solo battle, meaning he was one of the few characters who had never lost a fight in the series.

The reason for this could be Shino's calm demeanor that thinks before entering a fight. He is also a long-distance fighter because he uses his insects to fight, which could add to him never losing a fight in the series.

Shino, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

In the sequel series, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Shino had become an instructor who taught children. During the first few episodes, he was mind-controlled by a dark specter because he doubted his abilities as an instructor.

He later endangered the life of Boruto's team but was brought back to his senses by the group. This was his only defeat in the series, but the arc during which this happened, the Academy Entrance arc, was filler, so he could be a character that has never lost a fight in Kishimoto's work.

