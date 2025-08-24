This Sakamoto Days character would have been a nightmare for demons in Demon Slayer

Sakamoto Days and Demon Slayer are two entirely different anime series, but members of the anime and manga community often compare the two. They also compare characters from the respective series to see who is stronger. Such debates have existed ever since forums became popular. However, the community presented an interesting scenario: what if Takamura were placed in the Demon Slayer world?
This is an interesting scenario as it places the strongest swordsman from Sakamoto Days in a world where demons are rampant. Analyzing Takamura’s abilities in the manga will give us a clear understanding of how he would perform against the Upper Moon demons and Muzan.
Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the manga chapters.
Takamura from Sakamoto Days would perform exceptionally well in Demon Slayer
Takamura has some of the most absurd feats in the manga. In fact, he is one of the strongest characters in the series. He has mastered swordsmanship, and it has claimed many lives during his time in the Order. He was so powerful that he sliced the Tokyo Tower with his sword. This was purely due to his physical abilities. Furthermore, he managed to defeat Sakamoto, Nagumo, Haruma, Uzuki, and Gaku simultaneously.
Defeating every one of them is a feat in itself. However, Takamura defeated them all at once, showcasing his destructive power and blinding speed. Therefore, it is clear that his physical abilities alone exceed some, if not all, of the Hashira in the Demon Slayer series. His swordsmanship is certainly on par with a Hashira.
At this juncture, we could introduce another variable into the equation: Total Concentration Breathing. If Takamura learned Total Concentration Breathing, he could further enhance his destructive output. His physical capabilities are among the best, allowing him to take on some, if not all, Upper Moon demons.
If he managed to learn the Breath of the Sun, it would be very difficult to defeat him. In fact, the Demon Slayer Corps would not have suffered as many deaths if Takamura were present. Muzan’s death would have been a lot smoother, and the Upper Moon demons would not have stood a chance against him. Furthermore, his endurance is top-notch.
Not only does he have enough fuel to last long in a battle, but he can also withstand a substantial amount of damage before he’s affected by it. He would be an absolute nightmare to deal with since the combination of physical capabilities, destructive output, and endurance makes him a well-rounded combatant.
Conclusion
Takamura from Sakamoto Days would have been unstoppable in the Demon Slayer series. His swordsmanship alone puts him in the top spot. However, coupling that with his physical abilities and endurance would make him nearly unstoppable.
Furthermore, if he learned Total Concentration Breathing, it would further increase his destructive output. None of the Upper Moon demons would stand a chance against this Sakamoto Days character. However, Muzan could potentially pose a threat, but Takamurua’s expertise might give him the edge against the Demon King.
