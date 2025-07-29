Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 3 review: TMS Entertainment puts Sakamoto and Nagumo in major action limelight

Released on Monday, July 27, 2025, Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 3 is another action-packed and engaging entry as the showdown with the death row inmates rages on. The tension remains high as Nagumo and Taro Sakamoto rightfully take center stage.It highlights two major battles: Nagumo vs. Minimalist and Sakamoto vs. Apart. While Minimalist is taken down, the fight between Sakamoto and Apart grows even more intense. Mid-fight, Sakamoto experiences a significant shift as he begins to accept himself and his current form.With skillful direction, perfect pacing, thrilling action, and the signature humor woven throughout, Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 3 continues the streak of well-crafted and entertaining entries in the second cour.Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 3 narrative review: TMS Entertainment gives Sakamoto and Nagumo their necessary spotlightSakamoto Days part 2 episode 3 summaryNagumo in Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 3 (Image via TMS Entertainment)Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 3 delivers another entertaining installment, with TMS Entertainment continuing to uphold their high production standards.Titled &quot;Strong Assault,&quot; the episode keeps the intense energy of the Death Row Prisoners Arc going strong, along with smooth animation, superb direction, and solid visual quality. Covering the rest of chapter 44 through 47, it stays largely faithful to Yuto Suzuki’s manga.Episode 3 opens by adapting the missing moments from chapter 44, where Sakamoto brings Shin to Granny Miya for treatment. Shin’s new abilities are taking a toll on him, limiting their usage to about five minutes a day. Granny Miya also informs Sakamoto that he’s only functioning at about 30% of his former strength. Before sending him off, she gives him a quick treatment boost as well.Apart as he faces Sakamoto (Image via TMS Entertainment)The scene then shifts to the Sakamoto store, where Minimalist confronts Aoi, trying to intimidate her into giving up Sakamoto’s location. But it turns out to be Nagumo disguised as Aoi. Sakamoto had asked him to watch over his family in his absence. Nagumo quickly gains the upper hand in the fight and messes with Minimalist’s head.As he searches for any leads on Slur and gets none, he brings the battle to a swift end by decapitating Minimalist. Meanwhile, at Tokyo Tower, Heisuke keeps watch for the inmates and spots Apart below. When Apart moves to attack a civilian, Heisuke fires, but Apart blocks the shot with his threads.Before Heisuke can counter, Apart attacks back and slices his gun. Just as Apart traps Heisuke in his strings, Sakamoto arrives. It’s revealed that Heisuke had sent a bullet signal to summon him. Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 3 sees Sakamoto vs. Apart unfold.Sakamoto and Heisuke in Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 3 (Image via TMS Entertainment)Sakamoto realizes he can’t slim down mid-fight, likely due to Granny Miya’s adjustments. He now has to fight in his current chubby form. Although Apart’s threads trap him, Sakamoto proves too tough to slice.At the same time, a brief scene cuts to Granny Miya reflecting on how Sakamoto depended too much on slimming down. She adjusted his body to help him embrace his present self and find strength without changing who he is.At the Tower, Sakamoto begins to adapt to his current form. He realizes he’s already strong as is and doesn’t need to revert to his old self to win. Meanwhile, Apart also starts to enjoy the challenge of facing someone strong like Sakamoto after a long time.He offers to share his story, but Sakamoto thinks it'd take too long. Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 3 ends on a tense note as their battle intensifies. A lighthearted post-credit scene features Shishiba and Osaragi having an amusing exchange at a ramen festival.Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 3 reviewTMS Entertainment delivers an engaging installment once again with Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 3. Staying true to Yuto Suzuki’s manga, this installment captures the intensity of the manga scenes with impressive accuracy. The production uses the strengths of animation and sound to enhance the storytelling further.It keeps the core charm of the source material while leveraging the visual medium to elevate the experience. This entry leans heavily into action as the much-anticipated Nagumo vs. Minimalist, and Sakamoto vs. Apart showdowns take center stage.Nagumo takes down Minimalist (Image via TMS Entertainment)Both fights are expertly depicted, giving fans exactly what they’ve been waiting for. The pacing remains perfect, and the storytelling direction keeps the tension high, especially as Sakamoto's fight escalates. Granny Miya's move with Sakamoto brings a notable change. She helps Sakamoto accept himself as he is now. This helps Sakamoto’s emotional growth and gives him renewed confidence.Both Nagumo and Sakamoto get their time to shine. The direction does a great job of highlighting their individual strengths. Amid all the chaos, the trademark Sakamoto Days humor remains. Episode 3 wraps up with a light-hearted post-credit scene that brings a needed comic relief from the intense action.TMS Entertainment continues to deliver their consistently high production quality with Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 3. From brilliant narrative direction to impressive visuals and sound, the production shines across the board. Everything blends perfectly together to bring the story to life. The animation is detailed and well-crafted. The art and storyboarding further accentuatues the show's distinctive style.Apart blocks Heisuke's bullet (Image via TMS Entertainment)Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 3 leans heavily into action, so the fight scenes stand out the most. Following Lu and Osaragi’s fights in episode 2, this time Nagumo and Sakamoto take the spotlight, the fights fans had been waiting for. Their moments are handled with precision, both visually and narratively.The voice performances continue to impress as well. Jin Aketagawa’s sound direction and Yuki Hayashi’s music further enhance the overall experience. The soundtrack and sound design elevate the atmosphere and make each scene feel more immersive.With Taku Kishimoto’s script and Masaki Watanabe’s direction, Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 3 continues the streak of well-crafted, entertaining entries that blend action, emotion, and comedy seamlessly.Final thoughtsIn all, Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 3 strikes a perfect balance between action, tension, and character development, especially for the ex-hitman protagonist. In all, Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 3 strikes a perfect balance between action, tension, and character development, especially for the ex-hitman protagonist. As the clash with the final death row inmate picks up pace, the episode builds on the momentum while keeping things engaging.With Sakamoto at the center, the anticipation naturally rises, making this another enjoyable and well-executed installment in the Summer 2025 sequel.