To Your Eternity season 2 episode 20: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 20 will be released on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at 7 pm JST on NHK E-TV. The episode will also be available to stream on Crunchyroll. Viewers in South and South East Asia can stream it on Ani-One Asia's YouTube Channel.

The previous episode saw Fushi waking up in Bon's body, after which he was able to see his friends and spirits. He soon revived them. Following that, Fushi protected Renril from the Nokkers. Soon after, he revived other citizens as well. Elsewhere, Kahaku managed to retrieve his Nokker and decided to return back to Yanome.

Fushi and his friends share their goals in To Your Eternity season 2 episode 20

Release date and time, where to watch

March as seen in To Your Eternity season 2 episode 20 preview (Image via Studio Drive)

As mentioned above, To Your Eternity season 2 episode 20, titled End of an Era, will be released on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at 7 pm JST. However, the release date and time will vary for viewers across different time zones.

The upcoming episode is set to air at the following times internationally:

Pacific Standard Time: 2 am, Sunday, March 12

Central Standard Time: 4 am, Sunday, March 12

Eastern Standard Time: 5 am, Sunday, March 12

British Standard Time: 11 am, Sunday, March 12

Central European Time: 12 pm, Sunday, March 12

Indian Standard Time: 3.30 pm, Sunday, March 12

Philippine Standard Time: 6 pm, Sunday, March 12

Australian Central Standard Time: 7.30 pm, Sunday, March 12

The series will first air on NHK E-TV in Japan. After that, it will be available to stream on Bahamut Anime Crazy, Aniplus TV, and Laftel.

International fans can watch To Your Eternity season 2 on Crunchyroll. Apart from this, the anime will be free to stream on Ani-One Asia's YouTube Channel in select countries in South and South East Asia.

What to expect from To Your Eternity season 2 episode 20?

Kahaku as seen in To Your Eternity season 2 episode 20 preview (Image via Studio Drive)

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 20, titled End of an Era, will see the citizens of Renril rejoice and clean up after the battle as the Nokkers have left after the war. Peace within the city will be restored as a new dawn has come to the royal capital of Renril. Princess Alme's brother, Prince Ano, has also returned.

Now that Fushi and all of his friends can finally speak to each other in peace, they rest and celebrate, soon after which they start talking about their dreams. These dreams will take all of them on their chosen path, and Kahaku has one too. Fans will have to wait to see what awaits them at the end of flow of time.

Recap of To Your Eternity season 2 episode 19

Fushi, Bonchien, Fen, and Nixon as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Drive)

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 19, titled And to the Sunrise, saw Fushi waking up in Bon's body, using which Fushi could see spirits. He used this ability to revive his friends Gugu, Tonari, The Oniguma, Kai, Messar, and Hairo. After their touching reunion, they all headed for their mission. While Fushi and the rest fought the Nokkers, Kai searched for Eko.

Eko's hand was infected by Kahaku's Nokker and was dragging it away when Kahaku came to retrieve it. During the fight, the Nokker managed to reinfect Kahaku, while Kai was able to rescue Eko. Kahaku left for Yanome while leaving a note for Fushi. After reading it, Fushi revived everyone and defeated all the Nokkers in Renril.

