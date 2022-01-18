Tokyo Revengers chapter 238 spoilers: Mitsuya’s return, speculations, and more

Detailed spoilers for Tokyo Revengers chapter 238 were leaked a few hours ago via Twitter user mina @ taiyakiboi. While mina’s previous leaks have all come true, readers best remember that no raw scans have been leaked to support the spoilers.

Confirming the most popular speculation from chapter 237, Tokyo Revengers chapter 238 sees the return of Takashi Mitsuya. However. Mangaka Wakui ken takes it in a direction that is both unexpected and refreshingly authentic.

In chapter 237, Takemichi and Chifuyu first recruit Hakkai Shiba and then go to the D&D motor shop to recruit Inui Seishu. It was revealed in a flashback that on the night of the Battle of the Three Deities, Kokonoi Hajime brought an injured Takemichi to Inui and left him with the latter to take to a hospital.

Koko informed Inupi about Senju and South’s defeat and Mikey’s rise to power. After a brief but emotional exchange, Koko left to clean up the mess from the battle. Remembering Koko’s word, Inupi joined Takemichi’s gang without prompting.

However, the uniform, a t-shirt with a logo designed by Chifuyu, did not go well with any of the members. While Hakkai and Takemichi were polite about it, Inupi straight up spat on it and walked away.

According to the spoilers, Tokyo Revengers chapter 238 is titled “Really into it.”

According to the Tokyo Revengers chapter 238 spoilers, Takemichi and the gang realize that they need a mentor figure and decide to visit Mitsuya. Upon reaching his house, they are informed by Mitsuya’s sister that since Draken’s death, Mitsuya has been relentlessly making clothes.

Mitsuya hopes to enter a competition called the “Japan Fashion Culture Newcomer Award” and has not eaten or slept much since Draken’s death, even though he does not mention Draken at all. Takemichi enters the house to find Mitsuya working in a dark room.

Mitsuya and Takemichi move to a park to talk, where he tells Takemichi about his meeting with Draken. While visiting the shrine on a snowy day, Draken confided in Mitsuya that although he is not making much profit from his bike shop, he likes working with Inupi.

Draken had asked Mitsuya if he had gotten used to not being a member of Toman because Draken himself has not, and he would leave the ordinary world to go live with Mikey. Smiling, Draken had reminded Mitsuya that he must become a designer.

Takemichi understands that Mitsuya wants to fulfill his promise to Draken. Despite telling him about their plan to fight Mikey, Takemichi does not ask Mitsuya to join his gang and instead decides to support him. The Thousand Winters gang shows up at Mitsuya’s fashion competition a week later.

Final thoughts

If the spoilers are believed, then Mitsuya is shown dealing with grief in a very understandable way, though it might not be healthy. However, if Takemichi is to succeed, he would need Mitsuya’s guidance. It is unclear from the spoilers if Mitsuya holds any resentment towards Mikey, but he indeed does not hold Takemichi responsible.

Hakkai notes that Mitsuya has lost a lot of weight, and the description of how hard he has been working seems like a prelude to him collapsing altogether. Hopefully, Hakkai and Takemichi can not only help Mitsuya’s dreams but Mitsuya’s health as well.

The spoilers suggest that Tokyo Revengers chapter 238 is an emotion-heavy chapter. Readers will have to wait for the official release on Wednesday, January 19, for more information. Upon release, chapter 238 will be available for reading on ComiXology, INKR, Azuki, Kindle Unlimited, InkyPen, and Mangamo.

