Tokyo Revengers Chapter 237: Takemichi and Chifuyu recruit members for their gang

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 237 English scans were released just now, and they confirm what the spoilers and raw scans had suggested earlier this week. The logo of Takemichi’s new gang was officially confirmed, and the events after the Battle of the Three Deities were partially explained.

However, the chapter raises as many questions as it answers. Tokyo Revengers Chapter 237 is titled “Make Allies”.

Takemichi and Chifuyu “Make Allies” in Tokyo Revengers Chapter 237

Recap of Tokyo Revengers Chapter 236

In Chapter 236, Takemichi and Hina watch fireworks from the hospital’s roof, where Takemichi confides in Hina that he wants Mikey, who has helped him save everyone, to be happy. Takemichi promises Hina that he will make a strong team to help Mikey.

Chapter 236 skipped to a month later, when a freshly discharged Takemichi goes to the pet shop where Chifuyu works. After Chifuyu berates him some more, Takemichi tells him about his plan to form a gang.

Despite saying that this plan would not work, Chifuyu hands in his resignation at the pet shop to join Takemichi’s gang. However, he put forth one condition, that the name of their gang must be “Thousand Winters”, which is the meaning of Chifuyu’s first name.

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 237: Hakkai joins the gang

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 237 starts with Hakkai Shiba readily agreeing to join Takemichi’s gang. Upon the latter’s insistence that he should take some time to think, Hakkai reiterates what he told him in the hospital, that Takemichi will always receive whatever help he needs as long as he asks for it.

With Hakkai in the team, Chifuyu makes him wear a t-shirt with the logo of the new gang, Thousand Winters, which is the image of a cat (Chifuyu’s cat Peke J) inside a snowflake, with the initials “T” and “W” printed on either side. Hakkai visibly pales and asks if they are seriously going to fight the Kanto Manji gang wearing this.

Takemichi recruits Inui

After they fail to come up with whom to recruit next, Takemichi gets an idea, and the trio goes to D&D Motor Cycle Shop, where Inui Seishu greets them. Takemichi tells him that Draken entrusted him with Mikey, and he is forming this new gang to fight the Kanto Manji Gang and take Mikey back.

Once again, Takemichi does not have to convince anyone as Inui readily agrees, reminding Takemichi that he had chosen him long ago. This triggers a flashback to the night of the Battle of the Three Deities.

Inui had stayed in the shop after Draken left to save Takemichi, but he was disturbed by someone knocking on the glass.

Kokonoi left Takemichi with Inui

Kokonoi Hajime had carried Takemichi to Inui and asked him to take the injured boy to the hospital. It is revealed that Kokonoi left Takemichi to Inui, indicating that it was Inui who admitted Takemichi to the hospital, informed others, and took care of the formalities.

Kokonoi informs Inui that it was Mikey who had beaten Takemichi almost to death, and Senju and South were defeated as well. The era of the Three Deities was over, Sano Manjiro’s era had begun.

As Kokonoi began to leave, Inui asked if he was happy since he finally had a chance to move away from this craze of making money, which Kokonoi only developed to save Inui’s sister, Akane. Laughing, Kokonoi replied that he was happy because following Mikey is like betting on a winning horse.

Kokonoi left after telling Inui that he had chosen a good person, indicating Takemichi.

Kirito Ku16 @Kirito_Ku16



this is a great reaction hahaha



it's a good name, just the logo that looks bad...



#manga #tokyorevengers Tokyo Manji Revengers Chapter 237this is a great reaction hahahait's a good name, just the logo that looks bad... #tokyorevengers 237 #shonenjump Tokyo Manji Revengers Chapter 237this is a great reaction hahahait's a good name, just the logo that looks bad...#manga #tokyorevengers #tokyorevengers237 #shonenjump https://t.co/DX2XZSpPIs

Inui smiles, remembering their interactions before Chifuyu presents him with the TW “uniform”. Unimpressed, Inui spits on it, saying that he would never wear something so lame.

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 237 ends with an angry Chifuyu spluttering as Inui walks off.

Where to read

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 237 can be read on ComiXology, INKR, Azuki, Kindle Unlimited, InkyPen, Mangamo, and other platforms associated with Kodansha after paying a fee. The entire Tokyo Revengers library is also unofficially available on many manga-reading websites.

Final thoughts

Selin★彡sanzu enjoyer @galaxyfruits Tokyo revengers 237

-

-

-

-

-

-



When u realize that this is also the night where he probably found out draken has died Tokyo revengers 237------When u realize that this is also the night where he probably found out draken has died https://t.co/xucFD7gThG

The biggest question that Tokyo Revengers Chapter 237 left unanswered is who broke the news of Draken’s death to Inui since he was clearly waiting for Draken to come back. He didn’t question Kokonoi about him, and Kokonoi didn’t say anything either.

Why was Kokonoi in Takemichi’s hospital room while Inui visited not even once is not clarified, either? However, it did establish that Kokonoi did indeed clean up the mess left behind by the battle.

Also Read Article Continues below

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 237 also shows that Takemichi finally understands the importance of asking for help. His gang is taking shape, and in the next chapter, we might see Mitsuya and others join it. Hopefully, Senju will return as well.

Edited by Ravi Iyer