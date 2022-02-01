Tokyo Revengers chapter 240 (leaked spoilers) reveal an unknown friendship from Mikey’s past

Spoilers for Tokyo Revengers chapter 240 have been leaked on Twitter and they confirm a lot of speculations from the last chapter. Some new faces join Takemichi’s gang, and the chapter features a much-anticipated reappearance.

Twitter user Mina @taiyakiboi has once again posted detailed text spoilers this week, and three panels have surfaced as well that support the claims of the spoilers. However, there is always a chance that the official chapter will turn out to be different.

[This article contains spoilers for Tokyo Revengers chapter 240]

Senju reappears in Tokyo Revengers chapter 240, according to leaked spoilers

In chapter 239, Mitsuya designed his costumes on the theme of Twin Dragons. He appeared on stage wearing Toman’s Uniform, and despite winning the award, he refused it in favor of joining Takemichi’s gang to take down Mikey.

Tokyo Revengers chapter 240 spoilers

According to Tokyo Revengers chapter 240 spoilers, Hakkai and Takemichi discuss how to talk to Chifuyu about the t-shirts. Chifuyu arrives and the three make their way towards Mitsuya.

Mitsuya formally takes over the position as the advisor of the gang, and much to the relief of the gang members and readers alike, promises to change the logo, uniform design, and the name of the gang. Chifuyu, understandably, is less than pleased about it.

Pah Chin, Peh Yan, and the Kawata twins join the gang as well, which means that Takemichi’s gang now has 9 members. Mitsuya warns Takemichi to be more careful about dealing with the Kanto Manji gang, and asks if there is someone else he would like to invite. As fans had been speculating for the last three chapters, Takemichi thinks of Senju.

He meets Takeomi Akashi, and asks why he can’t get a hold of Senju. Takeomi takes him to Brahman Hideout, where Takemichi confronts Senju. Senju says that with the loss to Mikey and South, and after disbanding Brahman, Kawaragi Senju has retired. Takemichi pleads with her, but Senju is adamant in her position.

*Flashback*

Senju: The three of them have always been together since they were little. Mikey, Baji, and Haruchiyo. And I always chase behind the three of them TR 240 SPOILERS (2)*Flashback*Senju: The three of them have always been together since they were little. Mikey, Baji, and Haruchiyo. And I always chase behind the three of them TR 240 SPOILERS (2) ⚠️*Flashback*Senju: The three of them have always been together since they were little. Mikey, Baji, and Haruchiyo. And I always chase behind the three of them https://t.co/w4a6YOwdQ4

Takeomi comes forward and reveals that Senju blames herself for Takeomi’s decline, but she is not to blame for that or for Haruchiyo leaving. Senju, however, blames herself for Haruchiyo becoming dangerous and for Mikey’s darker impulses.

Takemichi is rightfully confused, but Senju explains that when they were little, she used to chase after Baji, Haruchiyo, and Mikey, who were friends.

Final thoughts

罪God Of Death罰 @ZZZOMBlE I started to dislike #sanzu for his obsession for #mikey simply bc there was no indication he was anyone significant to mikey, but simply into him bc of how powerful mikey was. But with the new info of chapter 240 in #TokyoRevengers … these panels hurt much more.. I started to dislike #sanzu for his obsession for #mikey simply bc there was no indication he was anyone significant to mikey, but simply into him bc of how powerful mikey was. But with the new info of chapter 240 in #TokyoRevengers … these panels hurt much more.. https://t.co/HXONJC2qDJ

According to the Tokyo Revengers chapter 240 spoilers, Senju was Mikey’s childhood friend. It makes sense given that Takeomi was Shinichiro’s comrade and childhood friend, therefore there must have been frequent contact between the two sets of siblings.

But such abrupt disclosure of the fact, considering that we have seen plenty of flashbacks from the past but never once a mention of the Akashi siblings, make it seem like this is something Wakui has thought of only recently.

Additionally, Takemichi was only thinking about Senju when he wanted to recruit her, which is not in character for him. For someone as kind and considerate as Takemichi, it would have perhaps been better if Wakui showed him trying to call Senju in between chapters, especially since the girl gave up Brahman in order to save him.

Tokyo Revengers chapter 240 will officially be out on Wednesday, February 3, and can be read on ComiXology, INKR, Inky Pen, Mangamo, and other platforms associated with Kodansha, in exchange for a fee.

