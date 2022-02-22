Tokyo Revengers chapter 243: The day of the final battle is here, Mikey and Takemichi make their moves

Tokyo Revengers chapter 243 marks the beginning of the final battle between Takemichi and Mikey, and their respective Manji gangs. The chapter shows the preparations on the Kantou side, and the line-up of Mikey’s gang is fully revealed.

With unexpected members and a controversial return, the Kantou Manji Gang is all set to face the Second Generation of Toman. As the manga nears its end, the next chapter will fully delve into the battle.

The formation of the Kantou Manji Gang is revealed in Tokyo Revengers chapter 243

In the last chapter, Takemichi decided to name his gang “Tokyo Manji Gang: Second Generation.” The formation remained the same with the addition of Senju, Inui, and the Mizo Middle Five.

The uniform also remained the same, with “The Second Generation” sewn onto the sleeves and the back. On August 31, Takemichi gave his first speech as the President of the Second generation of Toman, with Chifuyu by his side as the Vice-President.

Tokyo Revengers chapter 243 is titled “Wide Array Of.”

The members of the Kantou Manji Gang

Pierce 💫 @piercehh100 Tokyo revengers chapter 243 coloring!!!!



Mikey is so damn cool Tokyo revengers chapter 243 coloring!!!!Mikey is so damn cool https://t.co/BA4esVRuMV

Tokyo Revengers chapter 243 starts with Kokonoi, an executive and advisor of Kantou Manji Kai, informing Sano Manjiro, the President of the gang, that the Second Generation of Toman has issued them a challenge.

Mikey does a double take, and when Koko informs him that the current President of Toman is Takemichi Hanagaki, he grits his teeth and says,

“I knew it… You came back.”

Present at the meeting are Vice-President Sanzu Haruchiyo, Defense Unit Captain Kakucho, Special Attack Force Captain Haitani Ran, Vice-Captain Haitani Rindou, and Commanding Officers Mochizuki Kanji and Madarame Shion.

The higher-ups of the Kantou Manji Gang in Tokyo Revengers chapter 243 (Image via Kodansha)

Commando Unit Captain Imaushi Wakasa, Vice-Captain Arashi Keizou, and member Hanma Shuji are also present. Mikey declares that the final battle will take place on September 9 at the Old Cargo Bay.

Takemichi’s farewell to Hina

Shiroi @ShiroiFlash Tokyo Revengers



Chapter 1 vs Chapter 243 Tokyo RevengersChapter 1 vs Chapter 243 https://t.co/0h9jcFR5K5

Tokyo Revengers chapter 243 then jumps to Takemichi leaving for the battle on September 9. He comes to see Hina and recollects how his primary objective has always been to save her.

He assures her that he has matured from that time and has become braver, because now he has the responsibility of leading everyone.

As always, Hina sees right through Takemichi and encourages him to express his true feelings instead of bottling them up. Takemichi yells that he is afraid and wants to run away, which makes him feel more settled.

He grasps the four-leaf clover necklace Hina gifted him and prepares himself.

Takemichi promises her that he will come back, and she promises to wait for him. The Second Generation of Toman and the Kantou Manji Gang both leave for the Old Cargo Bay. Takemichi rides the bike that Mikey gifted him when he joined Toman and mentally challenges Mikey with:

“Let’s settle this once and for all, Sano Manjiro.”

Speculations

Mikey’s declaration that he knew that Takemichi has come back indicates that he is aware of the Bonten timeline. This implies that he has come back as well, which fuels the theory that there are other time-leapers, Mikey being one of them.

Speaking of time-leapers, Hanma Shuji returns as a member of the Kantou Manji Gang in Tokyo Revengers chapter 243, implying that not only did Mikey forgive him for his role in Baji's and Emma’s deaths, but he might have been a member of Bonten in the future as well.

Fans are quite rightfully enraged about it, with many theorizing that Hanma may have influenced or controlled Mikey in some way.

daily mikey @dailymikeysano the mask... I wonder if mikey punished hanma for his involvement in emma's death the mask... I wonder if mikey punished hanma for his involvement in emma's death https://t.co/i33RStoCU1

Benkei and Waka also join the Kantou Manji Gang, but they might have been motivated by their relationship with Shinichiro, Mikey’s late older brother. Either way, many had expected them to join Senju in Toman.

It seems that in the battle, she will face not only her estranged brother, but former gang-mates as well.

Similarly, a rematch between Mochizuki and Chifuyu also seems to be on the horizon, as is Takemichi’s reunion with Kakucho. Readers are worried about Kokonoi and Inupi being on the opposing sides of the battlefield once again, and this time, one or both of them might not survive.

Draken @ryugujikun Tokyo Revengers Chapter 243



i don’t know i have bad feeling about this… Tokyo Revengers Chapter 243i don’t know i have bad feeling about this… https://t.co/uATLTrLL4r

Similarly, Takemichi’s farewell to Hina in Tokyo Revengers chapter 243, especially the appearance of the infamous “Smile of Death,” has readers worried about his survival as well.

Fans can only wait for chapter 244 to come out on March 2 to see if their favorite character survives.

