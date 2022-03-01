Tokyo Revengers chapter 244 spoilers show Haruchiyo and Mikey taunting Takemichi

After Tokyo Revengers chapter 244 raw scans were leaked on Saturday, Twitter user mina @taiyakiboi02 has posted detailed written spoilers. The spoilers align with the raw scans and Mina has once again provided accurate leaks.

More details about the fight have come forth as Mikey and Haruchiyo’s dynamic, as well as the battle formation, is disclosed in the spoilers. According to the spoilers, Tokyo Revengers chapter 244 is titled “The Showdown Battle.”

Chifuyu goes against Mochizuki, Hakkai battles Haitani Ran in Tokyo Revengers chapter 244

#TR244 #TokyoRevengers244



takemichi doubts if they have a chance of winning but hearing kanto make fun of them increases his determination. mikey says they don't need two toman and takemichi is determined to inherit the name bc kanto is nowhere near what toman is

According to the spoilers, Tokyo Revengers chapter 244 begins with both gangs gathering at the Old Cargo Bay, which is made up of railroad tracks. A total of 500 members of the Kantou Manji Gang go against 50 members of Toman.

Chifuyu declares that he will take out 10 members by himself and challenges Mochizuki. Hakkai wants to go against Haitani Ran because he once hit Mitsuya with a brick. Mitsuya, however, doesn’t hold a grudge.

#TR244 #TokyoRevengers244



hakkai wanting to kill ean for that time he hit mitsuya with a brick omg nobody messes with his taka-chan

Takemichi asks Senju about Waka and Benkei being on the Kantou side, but she is equally baffled by it. Smiley was shocked to see Hanma there, but Peh-yan speculated that Mikey could be collecting strong allies, since it’s less likely that he would have forgotten Emma’s death. Takemichi worries if they can win with such terrible odds.

It seems that the Kantou Manji Gang is also called Toman (Kantou Manji) for short, exactly like the Tokyo Manji Gang (Tokyo Manji). Mikey Taunts that there is no need for a second Toman, while Haruchiyo says that the Second Generation of Tokyo Manji Gang is filled with children. Since Mikey has been recognized as the King already, there is no need for childish conflicts. He even made fun of Takemichi’s quiet protest:

“Toman is not like that.”

However, Takemichi soon yells out that the Tokyo Manji Gang will crush Kantou and inherit the “Toman” name. There is no room for hesitation anymore, both sides must enter the battle with the intention of doing whatever it takes to win. He finishes his speech by challenging Mikey directly, who answers him with a simple “Come.”

Chapter 244 takeaways

Yatziri @Yatzirigt



Inicia la batalla final!! Vamos Takemichi!!!



Aquí es donde todo inicio y aquí es donde todo va a terminar!!! Inicia la batalla final!! Vamos Takemichi!!!

The spoilers don’t clarify what Senju’s reaction was to seeing Haruchiyo. It does not reveal a large part of the formation either. While Mikey does answer Takemichi’s challenge, both he and Haruchiyo were absent from the panel where the two gangs went head-to-head.

The odds of 500 against 50 seem impossible to overcome, but Takemichi has managed to traverse similar odds by virtue of his willpower in the past. However, fans are still worried that there might be more casualties in this battle, with some particularly fearing for Chifuyu since an extra sketch from Wakui has surfaced.

#tr244 #東リベ

Chifuyu, I know you can't come home unscathed. But please, you have to stay alive.

In the sketch, Chifuyu is seen visiting Baji’s grave before leaving for the fight. Many have taken it as an indication that Chifuyu might be meeting Baji soon in the afterlife. However, nothing in the last chapter or in the spoilers for Tokyo Revengers chapter 244 suggest that Chifuyu is in any more danger than the rest of his gang.

Tokyo Revengers chapter 244 will be officially released on Wednesday, March 2. The chapter will be available on ComiXology, INKR, Azuki, Kindle Unlimited, InkyPen, and Mangamo for a fee. The entire Tokyo Revengers library is also unofficially available and is regularly updated on many manga-reading websites.

